Meet Nafas Hussey: An aspiring fashion model and talented modern art enthusiast

Her modern-day contemporary art and paintings have garnished her with much love and recognition.
The last decade or so has seen and witnessed many driven and talented individuals who excel in many aspects of life. They are not bound by society norms and conventional modes of working and often make their own ways. Many entrepreneurs, industries, and businesses have flourished during this time and has given much impetus to society and economy at large. Let’s read about one such young multi-faceted professional who has swiftly juggled her talents between two worlds- Nafas Hussey.
Nafas Hussey was born and brought up in Lahijan a town north of Iran and since childhood was inclined towards art, crafts, and paintings. She developed her core talents in a way that she has found work as a fashion model but is also an ardent and established artist proving her skills and expertise in many of her paintings and modern arts. Her sheer passion, love, interest for paintings and display for other artistic work has propelled her to be one of the most emerging talents within the industry. Nafas started painting from the age of 7 years and with much support from her family she took up architecture as a subject to study and finished her graduation in the same field. Her immense love for visual arts made her change her country and shift to Australia. She now is an Australian citizen and resides in Sydney.
Nafas has carried out multiple art expeditions both in Iran and Australia. Specializing in modern abstract and modern contemporary which has been her style of art, she has attracted much popularity among art lovers across Sydney and Australia in no time. Nafas has also excelled in her modelling career and has been a model for many different stores in and around Australia. Mesmerizing everyone in the modelling industry by her flamboyance, persona, and style, she has been one amazing beauty attracting many millions. She dreams of reaching bigger heights within the modelling industry and also plans to carry out many such other art expeditions in future as well.
Receiving much love and recognition from her fans and well wishes, she continues to hustle hard to pursue her modelling career and flourish as amodern-day artist. Do follow her story ahead on Instagram @nafas.hussey.