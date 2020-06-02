Meet Palan: An Entrepreneur and a Social Worker with a Vision

Meet Palan is a businessman based in Rajkot. He is more known for a mission to make his city clean and beautiful. Besides being a successful businessman in the city, he has kept himself busy in various social ventures. His initiatives and works have kept him featured in Yahoo News and other top media publications like Mid Day and other news portals. His initiative in Rajkot called Chitranagri is all about making his city clean and beautiful.
He has collaborated with various NGOs and social groups to leverage talents and resources to make his city clean and beautiful. His only mantra under this program is Swachh Rajkot, Sundar Rajkot, which is a program helping to clean and beautify the city. His father has helped and supported his social programs a lot with his friend Jithubai Kotecha who has remained the co-founder of this program.
Besides, he is also helping the poor and needy amid the lockdown due to the COVID 19 crisis. He has made a team of volunteers and thus supplying the poor and the helpless with the required food and essential items. Besides, he is also active on social media and keeps sharing various photos of his social work and vacations to keep his fans inspired and connected with him on a regular basis. He is a businessman but with a vision and often on a mission to keep his place beautiful.