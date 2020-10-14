Meet Rakesh C Wadhwa - India’s One of The Rarest Vegetarian Competitive Bodybuilder Who Won 4 International Medals For The Country

“Its hard to beat a person who never gives up”
We Indians are always fascinated with games, championships and athletes. Infact, India is the mine of new and raw talents when it comes to sports or athletics. There are a lot of sports personnel who have made India proud globally with their achievements. However, out of them, only some athletes turn to be an inspiration for the younger generations. This time I brought to you the story of Rakesh C Wadhwa, India’s one of the rarest vegetarian competitive Bodybuilder! He has won a lot of National and International competitions and championships – But by being a vegetarian. Our team got a chance to interview him, and thus I bring to you some of his wise words for the younger generations to follow.
Rakesh C Wadhwa, 33-year old athlete from Belgaum, Karnataka has carved his niche in the athlete world with his hard-work and utter dedication. Till date, he has contested and wonmedals in many prestigious national level bodybuilding competitionsand represented India in many international bodybuilding competition leagues as well. He has banged 4 international medals for the country apart from many of the National Level Golds as well. However, it is not as easy as it appears, as bodybuilding needs a high protein diet and intense training and work out. Rakesh C Wadhwa fought against all odds even after being a Pure Vegetarian and Self Studied & Trained himself at the same time & Now finally attained his Professional Degree into Nutritional Sciences & Bodybuilding. So, you could now rightly say that he is a one of the fully-loaded practical &theoretical Aesthetic Bodybuilder in the Industry. He is one such Fitness Model who has participated in all the categories such as Muscle Model, Fitness Model, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique& Bodybuilding and won medals in all of them at National level. Yes! you read it right, he has won Gold in each category at Nationals.
The Journey of Rakesh C Wadhwa
The journey of Rakesh C Wadhwa was not as easy as it seemed, because at the same time of building his career into Fitness Industry, He also had to take care and earn for his living and retired parents. So starting by scratch he left his MBA degree behind that owed a job of constant income & yet took a leap into supplement business by the name “LIFTERS PARADISE” with today being a successful Authorised dealer of major supplement brands in India. What more do you need for a Fitness Freak like him – As in the year 2020 yet again – this Asthetic Model opened his very own & one of a kind Gym by the name “LIFTERS PARADISE THE GYM”. The biggest dedication for him is his date of birth 30-07-1987 because he shares the same date of birth with Arnold Schwarzenegger. And Yes, it was tough as nothing great comes at ease. But because it was his passion along with profession – He excelled at every Level of Hurdle.
International Acheivements:
Rakesh C Wadhwa is one of the fewest people who have got the Opportunity to visit Body Power Expo at UK & also participate in various Bodybuilding Competitions held at the Expo. In 2019, he won the Fit Factor (Muscle Model) Nationals where along with the winning prize he got an opportunity to visit and participate in Body Power Expo UK. This is one of the prestigious Body power Expo and only three Indians earlier than Rakesh C Wadhwa have got a chance to go to visit this Expo.
In BodyPower Expo UK, he participated in United Kingdom Ultimate Physique (UKUP) and won 2 different Medals. Apart from this, he has also banged medals in Men’s Physique category in PCA Official and one medal in Amateur Olympia in Bodybuilding category which was by World Amateur Body Building Association (WABBA).
A Note To Upcoming Generations:
Rakesh C Wadhwa is also very popular amongst the youths and millennials, which can be ascertained by his social media pages. On Facebook, Rakesh has 154k followers while on Instagram, he has 28.9K followers. He is an idol among the millennials who wish to make a career in bodybuilding some-day. So, if you are also a vegetarian athlete and think that vegetarians don’t have a scope in this field, you can take a cue and inspiration from the life of Rakesh C Wadhwa.