Meet Roopal Shah – A fashion influencer, entrepreneur and philanthropist whose work speaks volumes for her

The women in today’s time, more than before have gone a step further and have defied all the odds in the male-dominated society. Year after year, we see women raising the bar with their confident, courageous and determined mindset. Setting a prime example for all the ladies in India, Roopal Shah alias Rupal Shah is bringing a wave of change among the females of all age groups. Roopal needs no introduction as she has excelled in every field that she has made her foray in. Born in Bhavnagar, she is currently based in Surat and has got her hands on various work profiles.
It wouldn’t be wrong to call her a master of all trades. Beginning her career as a teacher, Roopal Shah has been a philanthropist, social worker, entrepreneur and now a high-end fashion influencer. Currently, she is the Managing Director at Meghmayur Infra Ltd and Meghmayur Realty Pvt Ltd. With a genius business acumen, getting into the fashion industry is something that she never imagined of. Blessed with a great fashion sense, Mrs Shah has always managed to garner appreciation for her simple yet comfortable style.
Undoubtedly, Roopal Shah is a woman of substance who has had explored every field with finesse. The multi-talented lady has been a part of various beauty pageants as a stylist and jury member and has been an international folk dancer as well. A passionate performer and a true lover of Garba, Roopal has till now judged more than 500 shows including dance events, talent shows and fashion programs. Being a proud wife and a mother, Roopal Shah has perfectly managed her time for family as well as work.
Giving a piece of advice to all the women, the entrepreneur said, “Always chase your passion. Do what you love and never settle for less. There’s only one life, and we must live it to the fullest.” As the adventurous person that she is, the fashion influencer loves to travel and has explored 95 countries across 6 continents so far. “I travel not for my business journeys, but to explore the beauty that exists in this world. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything is on standstill for now”, shared Roopal.
In her extraordinary career as an influencer, Roopal has had collaborated with brands like Lays, Bioderma, LOQI and Nescafe. Moreover, her association with various startups and small-scale brands have helped the businesses grow on the pan India level. Calling her career an extravagant affair, Roopal Shah has undeniably made her mark as one of the influential personalities in Gujarat and India. Her work is not just restricted to social media or business, but the visionary woman has often expressed her desire in helping those in need. Striking a balance between societal issues, business and her stint as a fashion blogger, Roopal Shah is truly an epitome of inspiration for the youngsters out there.