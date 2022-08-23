Meet Siddhant Bery - Uttar Pradesh's leading serial entrepreneur who started young, now rising high

Disrupting an industry is not easy. Neither is making a name for yourself in a dynamic economy like India's. But achieving all that at a young age—under 30—is no mean feat.
Passion, vision, versatility, strong people skills, and determination to lead and succeed are what defines the new age entrepreneur, Siddhant Bery, who with his innovative ideas and entrepreneurial zeal has become an epitome of accomplishment. Being a disruptive and ardent entrepreneur, Siddhant has been blazing the trail and continues to scale even greater heights in the realm of metal fabrication.
Taking his father’s legacy ahead, Siddhant is leading the organisation with his excellent management and team-building skills. As per him, motivation and strong team-work go a long way in the success of any organisation. He brings a wealth of commercial experience and global exposure to the table, as well as a proven track record of steering businesses to success.
Hailing from Delhi, Siddhant completed his schooling from Shri Ram School. To gain insight into business and obtain global exposure, he completed his Bachelor’s from Cardiff University in Business Economics with first-class honours. Resolved to take his family business to newer heights, he went on to complete his Master’s in a family business programme which helped him in acquiring a more profound comprehension of business operations, the latest methodologies, and tools and techniques.
Siddhant, who does not like to rest on his laurels, has also completed his certification in Financial Engineering and Risk Management from the renowned Columbia University. He added another feather to his cap by becoming a Certified Financial Analyst. The young scion has considerable expertise in a variety of sectors as a result of spending many years honing his leadership abilities in preparation for a larger position. In 2013, he began his professional career as a summer analyst at Deloitte, where he worked as a strategic consultant.
Fuelled by the desire to gain international exposure to further his business, Siddhant worked as a Research Assistant with eminent academicians on a research paper regarding ‘frugal innovation in India’ at the prestigious ‘Cambridge Judge Business School.’ Having acquired a deep understanding of business management, he got the opportunity to work with Ernst & young as a Summer Analyst. For two years after that, he enjoyed a successful stint with leading financial companies like Reliance Capital and Avendus where he worked as Senior Investment Analyst and Senior Quantitative Analyst respectively.
Siddhant, who joined KSP Inc in 2019, brought with him a new perspective on running the firm by effectively utilising global best practices. Despite confronting difficulties such as a fire in one of the factories and the loss of one of their largest clients within a month of joining, it was Siddhant's resilient spirit and tenacity that helped turn around the fortunes of dwindling business.
With the fundamental idea that ‘Innovation differentiates a leader from a follower,' Siddhant concentrated on fusing innovation with technology. He implemented ERP and developed internal systems to interconnect the organisation's many verticals. He then established a new factory of around 80,000 square feet and employed active and passionate young people to work in the company. To get the best results, he thinks that all aspects of a company should be run in a streamlined and methodical manner. He collaborates closely with the OPEX team to provide value to the company's bottom line by focusing on a cross-functional approach to increase EBITDA.
Speaking on the progress KSP Inc has made, Siddhant says,” The Company initially started off with manufacturing of crankshafts and expanded into production and export of pipeline flanges. KSP Inc. now manufactures a variety of items such as bird feeders, fireplace equipment, garden décor, indoor and outdoor furniture, and home storage. The success of KSP Inc can be judged by the fact that the company clocked around 110 crores last year. It has also received social compliance certification and has been audited by Walmart, Target, and Lowes. It now has a green rating from Walmart, which by no means is a mean feat.”
Siddhant, who is always on the lookout for new business possibilities, saw that the company's profitability was dependent on the expansion and growth of exports. The pioneer, together with his father, was critical in creating a strong global footprint and growing the international market. Owing to his relentless efforts and commitment, the firm has grown by 50 to 60 percent in the previous two years, making it India's second- biggest exporter of metal fabrication.
KSP Inc boasts of an impressive line of clients including Walmart, Lowe's, Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Staples from the United States, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, Canada, France, and Australia.
Siddhant's ambition is to make KSP Inc the world's leading manufacturing business by attaining sustainable and ongoing growth via the application of technology and innovation, since he thinks that technology and innovation are at the heart of all organisations. He plans to revive his home storage goods business because he believes there is a significant opportunity in the untapped market. In the coming years, he plans to concentrate his efforts and time catering to and expanding this business.