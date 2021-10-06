Meet software engineer turned performing artist keeping traditional folk arts alive in US

Sivasankar Subramanian and his team has been a driving force in the revival of tamil folk arts and are encouraging school going kids to take it up.
As musicologists and folklore experts are worried that this generation has recognized only a handful of music and dance styles when they are performed during various occasions. We have already lost more than 30 different types of percussion instruments and 40 dance styles since Sangam era; past generations have seen one of the worst mass extinction of traditional performing art forms in the form of globalization and technological handicap of the so-called conservationist and revivalist of this field.
This is where Sivasankar and his team at Kombu Performing Arts and Research center based in Washington D.C play a major role by archiving the skills and knowledge of artisans. This group is lead by Siva who is a Software engineer and now proud to identify himself as a Nagasuram artist. Being in contrasting career path he has also preserved various forgotten musical instruments such as Pambai, Urumi, Chendai, Thiruchinnam, Kombu, Udukkai, Thamukku, Chinnamelam, Periyamelam, Parai, Thavil and Nadaswaram. Along with the musical instruments his work also involves getting costumes and props for performing arts such as Poikkalkuthirai dance (false leg horse), Kavadi, Karagam, Mayilattam, Oyilattam, Puliyattam, and the list goes on. These folk dances are performed by people to express their exhilaration on every possible event or occasion, such as the arrival of seasons, the birth of a child, weddings, festivals, etc. Within the US, his team interacts with various Tamizh cultural organizations and encourages them to buy these artifacts from artisans directly so that they can continue to produce crafts and pass their skills and knowledge onto others. According to Siva "Creating awareness among the south Indian diaspora would be the first and significant step towards the resurrection of these art forms" He is very convinced that he has achieved that goal until pre-covid. During this period Siva has toured all over the US, every weekend, to carnivals, local galas, and various other cultural events. Similarly, his performance has won multiple accolades in the International Tamizh conference held in Chicago and Periyar International Conference held in Washington DC.
As if it wasn’t hard enough to preserve these art forms, COVID-19 had a devastating impact on his effort when he saw folk art community those who’ve strived to keep the tradition alive were now undergoing financial setbacks due to the absence of social events. In early October of last year, the Siva joined hands with International cultural organizations from Singapore, Australia, and the UK started a major online fundraising campaign. They partnered with AIMS Seva a non-profit organization and ValaiTamil Web TV to provide weekly programs to Affirm the livelihood of performing artists and provide relief for unemployed artists. As per Siva, COVID chaos also provided an immense opportunity to reevaluate his strategy; it enhanced more visibility internationally for his team and immense time outside of weekly performances. He undertook extensive research of old manuscripts while interviewing the families and descendants of artists to get the measurement of various wind instruments. Siva has also authored his findings in few International magazines and research journals. One of his major works include his "Study of Acoustic principles of Nadaswaram" - which is the first and only thesis available on a scientific platform that speaks extensively about
sounds impedance, Helmholtz resonance, and wave theory which all makes it one of the earliest known loudest non-brass double-reed instrument (More info here). As per Siva "Music instrument, like any other scientific invention goes through the same process of trial and error before getting standardized for general use"
"Instruments with strong adherence to scientific and acoustic principles gain prominence among the rest, as they undergo minimal structural changes and Nagasuram is one such instrument"
"Nagasuram is reputedly 5,000 years old, and mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, it remains infused with religion in the present day"
As a conservationist, he understands the fact that this revival story does not fructify when no younger generation is willing to take on the tradition. Still, even in this overlooked field, there are practical and cultural challenges since some of these art forms are still associated with specific communities. Hence Siva is very hopeful in handing over the baton to the next generation in the US as they have more immunity towards caste and religious differences, which are associated with these art forms. There can be no doubt that preserving performing art and its artists is essential and failure to do so erases multicultural history that serves as a hallmark for future generations. For any community folk songs and their dance style serves as a time machine bridging past to the present helping us understand how our world—and we—came to be. But surely his efforts have earned the highest accolades among emerging south Asian immigrants within US.