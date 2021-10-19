Meet Teju Jayaram: The Young & Ambitious Rising Entrepreneur From Bangalore, Karnataka

Teju Jayaram, the Chief Operating Officer of Teju Masala Limited, is all set to take his family business to the next level in the near future. The self-learned and enterprising entrepreneur aims to walk in the footsteps of his father along with his great leadership and marketing skills. Through building a strong customer base by providing their customers with the best quality products and tastes all over India.
Teju Masala is a famous masala brand of J S Masala Company founded in 1999. The brand empowers households across India with the best quality ready-mix masala products. They are one of the fastest-growing masala manufacturers based in Bangalore, Karnataka, South India. Over the years, their innovative, premium-quality, and budget-friendly masala products have made them Karnataka’s no. 1 masala brand. They will soon be completing their 25 years of serving excellent service to their customers.
Teju Jayaram’s main focus is to expand his family business, Teju Masala Limited by launching innovative products such as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook meals and authentic Indian Pickles. His main objective is to increase his South Indian customers’ standard of living by delivering affordable and good-quality food supplies. His smart and innovative food products are bringing a positive change in the food as well as the taste of every South Indian home.
He wants to take full advantage of the promising masala brand’s market presence in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Assam. By launching healthier and natural ready-to-make food products to spread them across India. From being a powerhouse ingredient of the best food recipes to a secret ingredient of top-level Indian chefs, Mr. V Subramanya, Mr. A S Jayaram, and his son Teju Jayaram are making strenuous efforts to now become the no. 1 masala brand in India.
The 23-year old entrepreneur with his Bachelor’s in Business Administration along with MSc in Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Enterprise from Westminster University, London will be a valuable asset for Teju Masala Limited. His real-world experience, political know-how, and ability to run successful marketing campaigns invite a bright future for the company indeed. His heightened communication and leadership skills will surely aid the company gain a better market positioning in the next few years.
His in-depth understanding of the business, marketing, and entrepreneurship frameworks will surely develop better and stronger brand partnerships. People across India will now be able to relish the real and authentic South Indian flavors anytime, anywhere. And, at a much lower price than ever before. All thanks to Teju Masala Limited’s COO, Teju Jayaram.