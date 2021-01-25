Meet the dynamic travelling enthusiast making thousands of dollars each day with his digital marketing company and a full time job!

Living your dream life while earning thousands of dollars is a skill that very few can ace,but Rahul has been pulling off this streak like a pro since a decade now, lives by the mantra: “Each one of us has the same 24 hours in a day, how we choose to spend them is all that makes a difference".
We have often come across individuals who are multitasker and ace multiple jobs at a time, but today the man in frame is not only living his passion of traveling the world but is also taking good care of his bank accounts by constantly generating thousands of dollars via his part time digital marketing company.
Rahul Dakare, who originally hails from a town Borgaon district in Belgaum, Karnataka, currently based in Bangalore, he is the man who is engineering businesses approach towards digital marketing, by providing services such as SEO, social media marketing and management.
This digital entrepreneur is a living inspiration to those who crib about not having the time to pursue their passions and their financial goals.
Rahul knew that he wanted to travel all through his life, therefore he began this prolific journey in the year 2012, by working in cruise lines while simultaneously honing his skills and expertise to becoming a digital marketer.
In the year 2014, he left his job to try his hands on working with corporate healthcare companies and there has been no turning back since then.
Having spearheaded multiple digital marketing projects himself, this self made digital entrepreneur launched his digital marketing company in the year 2016, and has now turned himself into a brand that speaks effectiveness and determination.
Today, Rahul is making his dream of traveling around the world possible and has crossed the whopping benchmark of traveling across 15 countries in a short span which includes some dream destinations in Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada and many others.
Managing social media for multiple websites side by side with his digital marketing company, such larger than life figures are testimony to the fact that if you are passionate about something, you would find time for your dreams without having the need to be externally pushed towards them.
Truly, this digital entrepreneur is giving major time management goals to the millennial's today who are unable to make a sync between what they do and what they really want to pursue, according to Rahul, everyone has the potential to make a fortune out of their passion, you just need to take a few right decisions and get going, today the resources are aplenty, it simply takes grit and determination to take a step towards your dream life.