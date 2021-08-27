Meet the man behind the popular entertainment website DailyresearchPlot.com: BalramjeeJha

"Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world." -Harriet Tubman
Passion is always subdued due to financial crunch and societal pressure. Very few individuals are lucky to pursue their passion and make a mark in the industry. Balram jee Jha was a regular employee once but slowly gravitated towards his passion for comics and sci-fi movies and TV shows and built a career around it. He is a relatable example to the youth and preaches that true contentment can be only obtained by doing the things that you love.
Balram jee Jha belongs to a small town in Bihar. His childhood was spent reading comic books and spending his past time watching sci-fi movies. He doesn't shy away from the fact that he was a true need in his teens who loved comics books and fantasies that were illustrated in them. As time passed, he slowly turned to computers and learned the caveats of digital marketing and website development. For a brief time, he worked with numerous top-tier digital marketing agencies and helped them scale up their clients. In 2013, Balram jee Jha started his venture Crisp Multimedia Solutions that provided extensive digital marketing services to local businesses. He grew popular in the digital marketing industry and landed international clientele. Despite all of this, Balram jee Jha wasn't content with his profession and still managed time to read comics and follow sci-fi movies and tv shows.
The idea of starting a website purely for SciFi movies and comics started as a part-time project but soon turned into a full-fledged work commitment as viewers started to pour in. DailyresearchPlot crossed the one million page views mark in a very early stage and hasn't looked back since then. The website is a haven for lovers of fan fiction, comics and sci-fi movies, and TV shows who love to explore possibilities and details hidden in plain sight. The contributors of the website are die-hard fans of the genre itself which enables them to publish relatable opinions and dissect each trailer and episode for Easter eggs and hints. DailyresearchPlot.com started with a bunch of team members which has grown to a team of 50 people who are maintaining the website, its content, and branding. The website has slowly branched out to tech news, celebrity gossip, and news and game reviews.
Balram jee Jha explains his arduous journey to pursue his passion project. He says, "It took a lot of determination to begin DailyresearchPlot. I wasn't sure if it would work or not but my partners inspired me to put in efforts into the website. I poured out all my knowledge about comics and sci-fi movies on the platform and was amazed to see the response. Our website has a global userbase and isn't confined to India only. We are planning to do video content and interviews as well and it will be launched by the end of the year." He has also launched a new website hnews.in.