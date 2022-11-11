Meet the Top Crypto Advisors in India

As cryptocurrencies gain momentum, especially since the Bitcoin boom and the fall of great legacies like Luna and FTX, we all need guidance from the best of the best. It doesn’t matter whether you are investing or you are BUDILING, these advisors are always your best source to learn things. Many influencers are sharing their insights on the subject which may get you confused, so we present the best Indian crypto advisors for you.
1. Abhyudoy Das
We couldn’t start this list without mentioning Abhyudoy Das, currently considered the Poster Boy of Crypto Marketing in South Asia. Being recognized by many project founders as one of the best Crypto Advisors in India and Worldwide, He has more than 7 years of experience in Crypto and Blockchain technology. Abhyudoy Das is currently working as the Country Head of India at Bybit, one of the best three cryptocurrency exchanges in the world right now. He also advises some of the well-known international crypto projects like Trace Metaverse, Social Good, and others to help them grow. Earlier he co-founded Ecoin, led the firm to 5 million + users, and got funding for it. He left Ecoin years back due to a significant change in the company's vision. He was also involved with 10+ crypto start-ups like BTCEX, Morpher, BC Game, and much more to guide or help them. Having worked as the Lead Software engineer at Accenture, he also has good technical knowledge of Blockchain and Web3, he also has a patent filed under his name in Web3 which solves the fraudulent nature of NFTs.
2. Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal is the Founder and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber. CoinSwitch is the result of a hack that Singhal, along with Govind Soni, co-founder & CTO, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, co-founder & COO, built to help users trade at the best price for crypto. CoinSwitch became the second Indian crypto Unicorn in 2021 following a $260 million Series C funding led by a16z (Andreesen Horowitz) and Coinbase Ventures and to be valued at $1.9 billion.
3. Nischal Shetty
Nischal started his journey in crypto-space from mining in 2009 and now he owns his own Crypto exchange platform, which is known by all crypto enthusiasts. He is also the Co-founder of Shardeum.
4. Sumeet Kapoor
A YouTuber by profession, his channel MONEY GURU specializes in teaching crypto trading, Bitcoin, and other ways to earn profit. Sumit, a top-ranked influencer in Asia, was nominated for the Binance Global Influencer Award 2021. He is well known for his program, Wise Advice, and is considered one of the largest crypto-related investors.
5. Naval Ravikant
Naval Ravikant is the CEO and co-founder of AngelList. He previously co-founded Epinions (which went public as part of Shopping.com) and Vast.com. He is an active Angel investor and has invested in dozens of companies, including Twitter, Uber, Yammer, Stack Overflow, and Wanelo. He is always an advocate for bringing crypto mass adoption.
6. Balaji Srinivasan
Balaji Srinivasan is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and essayist. He was co-founder of Counsyl, Teleport, 21.co,21 Inc, and Earn.com, two of which subsequently sold for more than US$100 million each. He is the former chief technology officer of Coinbase and a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz.
7. Tanvi Ratna
Tanvi Ratna is a policy advisor specializing in digital currency and emerging technology. She has worked for leading global decision-makers such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, and several ministries and state governments, handling policy design, execution, and liaison in live complex policy environments
