Meet the Train That Runs Purely on Solar Power

Railways are often said to be the lifelines of countries where the mode of transport is an integral part of daily life and commute. Trains, the metal behemoths rolling down the metal tracks are an enigma in their own right. All that weight and still gliding on the tracks at incredible speeds, all the while carrying a crap ton of people or cargo aboard — just how do the trains do it? Well, there's a simple answer and a lengthier one. We'd like to keep things succinct down here so the answer would simply be the fuel. Trains run while burning a lot of fuel, be it diesel or coal.
Well, while the latter one is only relegated to vintage attractions and a rare few modern examples, most trains do run on diesel today. However, another major source of power behind those metal wheels in contemporary times is electricity. Due to their relatively cheaper cost, better efficiency, and significantly lower emissions, electric trains are slowly zooming past the diesel haulers in numbers. However, what if we told you that there is a train that runs exclusively and purely on solar power? Sounds intriguing right? If it did, let's take a ride through this peculiar locomotive and learn a thing or two about how the sun fuels this thing on the rails.
The Solar Power Train
The train we're talking about is the "Byron Bay Solar Train". From the town of Byron Bay to North Beach and back, it was 2017 when the train made its first round trip that was a kilometer long. Today, the train has carried thousands and thousands of passengers all the while keeping the carbon emissions to a resounding zero. The train that eventually became the famous solar-powered attraction that it is today, was once a decrepit, old, and discarded train by the name of Red Rattler.
After the Byron Bay Railroad Company searched extensively for a suitable train to buy and restore, they eventually stumbled across the Red Rattler. The next step was to transport it to the Byron Bay town and start the restoration. The entire cost of the restoration was a hefty 4 million AUD. However, that wasn't the end of the expenditure. Another 1.8 million AUD was spent to restore the 3-kilometer abandoned railway tracks that it will eventually run on. Then there was the cost that went into the two platforms.
The solar power is derived from two main places for the train, one is from its roof which has been fitted with 6½ kilowatts of flexible solar panels. Then there is the roof of the platform that houses 30 kilowatts of solar panels. This rakes in a total power generation of about 150 kilowatt-hours daily. Additionally, there are 70 kilowatt-hours batteries in place of one of the two diesel engines. There's still a diesel engine that remains in the train as a backup. For most of the legwork, the solar panels atop the train provide enough power. However, the batteries are plugged in a couple of times each day at the station for a top-up. The entire solar power generation and use make the Byron Bay train a great, carbon-positive project.
The train also serves as a major attraction for the town of Byron Bay, the main reason behind the project. It has turned out to be a successful project as over 100,000 passengers have used the train. Meanwhile, the train also stands as proof of what can be achieved with the are of solar-powered transportation. Although the train wouldn't disrupt the railway transportation, it does adequately demonstrate the potential of solar power.