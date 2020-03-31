Meet the true Influencer of Social Media Sukhman Singh Gill who rocked the digital world

The rise of memes on social media has given exposure to many creative people and it also provided them a platform to share their comic creativity. Memes have become such a big deal on social media that it has almost changed lives of many people. Sukhman Gill is one such person who with his creative mind and with the use of social media and memes has taken over the social media and changed his life. Sukhman who was born in Moga Punjab, later moved to Canada and found success with his creative idea.
Story of Sukhman Gill and his rise on the digital world is so impressive for many of us. Like many of the youngsters he was also a social media fanatic and he loved memes. This love for meme gave him the idea to start his own meme page and put his own creativity and thought through memes and present it to the audience. With this thought in mind he started the meme page "Surrey Memes" and the idea clicked. HIs meme page got excellent response by the people online and he quickly gained 100,000 followers.on the Instagram which was really amazing and shocking at the same time and from there the success story started.
Today the meme that Sukhman Gill started has become a full-fledged business and a digital media firm. Surrey Memes has followers from all over the world. Including many A list celebrities who are constantly in connect with Sukhman Gill through DMs such as Pav Dharia, Sidhu Moosewala, Karan Aujla, Jassi Gill etc. Their group of the meme page now create many creative content and it has also really well organised. It has now become a whole business and they provide many digital services and also advertisement on digital media.
Sukhman Gill has proved that you can get success while having fun. He used his creative mind and tactics to get his desired results of his efforts. Today he is among one of the most inspiring young Influencer on the social media and he is rocking the digital word with his presence.