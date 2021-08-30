Meet This Entrepreneur & Luxury Travel Marketing Expert!

Success! Success! Everyone utters, thinks, or at least hopes to live a fulfilling life according to their desires. However, the journey to that fulfilling life is seemingly overwhelming to many. This entrepreneur and Digital & Luxury travel marketing expert, Stefan Thurairatnam, makes it seem easy for anyone through his success journey. Better yet, his daily accomplishments, as he counts success in the slightest things. His definition of success is what distinguishes him, and his attitude propels him towards his goals.
About Stefan Thurairatnam
Stefan has always taken an interest in photography, and from a young age, he loved traveling. He is from Toronto, Sri Lankan, which gave him constructive criticism to push himself to be more rigid to build a brand for himself. His journey to content creation and entrepreneurship began about three and a half years ago when some altering life events gave him a new perspective.
He was in a five-year corporate job in a leading financial institution when Gil Antolin offered him a brand ambassador role at Luxury World Traveler, which allowed him to reflect on his life. He quit his job and leaped faith to follow his passion. Through the help of Gil Antolin, the founder of the Luxury World Traveler, Stefan built himself to his current state. Through his learnings and experience, he successfully started his marketing and social media consulting firm, LuxVision Media Group.
Definition of Success
Stefan believes that success defines an accomplishment, no matter the size, big or small. According to him, it is any positive result or outcome, and most importantly, it is the firm belief in yourself and your goals. Without self-belief and well-defined goals, success is meaningless.
Stefan is further living each day like it's the last. He has developed the habit of living a minimalistic life. Stefan does not take anything for granted and is always happy with his holdings bearing in mind some people struggle with necessities. Additionally, he has the heart of giving, especially to orphanages, as a way of giving back to society.
Being A Public Figure
Stefan considers himself a public figure due to his luxury content creation. He has had surreal experiences partnering with numerous 5-star luxury properties globally and has his content go viral on social media. He can create a vision for people outside their perimeters to influence them to explore this beautiful planet. Stefan strives to be creative while making content from each post, picture, video, and concept. He has a large scale of creativity that shines him amongst millions of contents. He creates content living the life he always wanted—traveling.
Conclusion
From Stefan’s highlights, it is clear that the reason why people feel they are not living their desired lives is that they inflict too much pressure on themselves and are unappreciative of their small gains. You ought to appreciate the small blessings that come your way as it is the only way you can see progress. It would also help if you pursued your passion diligently so you can live a happy life with no regrets.