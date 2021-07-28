Meet Trendsetting, Fearless DJ & Producer Lala the DJ

Tenacious, enterprising, original are the three words we’d use to describe DJ & Producer Lala. Born Daniela Voznesensky, Lala the DJ, is quickly rising to the tops of the music industry due to her unrelenting attitude and calculated, hard work.
After entering the music scene in 2016, she has DJ’d in over 25 cities across the country, and produced original tracks for many Billboard charting artists. Hailing from the Middle East before eventually settling down in Los Angeles, Lala has become a celebrity go-to DJ, having played events for fashion and streetwear brands like Nike, True Religion, Warner Music Group, LVMH, to Damon Dash, Roddy Ricch, Von Miller, Iman Shumpert, and more. She is also the tour DJ for Meek Mill’s Dreamchasers artist Vory, and has performed at several festivals including Rolling Loud Miami, Oakland, and Los Angeles with Winter (Wiintrr). Lala also holds a residency at several popular Los Angeles strip clubs such as the famed Cheetahs Crazy Girls Hollywood, making her the only female DJ to regularly play at these clubs.
Also on her resume is opening for artists including Cardi B, Blxst, Doja Cat, YG, Nipsey Hussle, and dozens of others.
As a music producer, Lala is collaborating with today’s top R&B, Pop, & Hip Hop hitmakers, with her first singles slated for a 2021 release. She uses FL studio & Ableton software, according to her social media.
In the past, Lala has released mixtape projects in collaboration with prominent brands such as No Jumper, Empire, and more, where she has premiered original music by Dreamdoll, Casey Veggies, Iman Shumpert, Wizkid, and others. These were widely featured on sites such as Okayplayer Mixtape Mondays, Hypebeast Best Tracks of the Week, and Upproxx Best New R&B. She is a multi-genre DJ in both the nightlife and fashion scene and specializes in Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Dance, and more.
When asked about how she has reached her level of success, Lala shares a valuable lesson, “Take risks. I don’t believe in doubts and fear. All the good things I have are because I took the first step. I always bet on myself and I give everything I do 120% of myself.”