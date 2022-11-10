Mega Clean Detox review: Best THC Detox Drink For A Drug Test?

Detox drinks are a simple way to pass a drug test, but only if you know what you are doing. In this full guide, I’m going to tell you how drug detox drinks work, and how to use them successfully.
I’ll be using Mega Clean from detoxify as the detox drink of choice for my examples. So you could call this a Mega Clean review as well. I’ll tell you what’s in it, and how it works. I’ll tell you how to use it, and how reliable it is.
But I’ll also talk about other THC detox drinks, both the good and the bad. I’ll explain how they work, and what your plan B should be if you can’t use a detox drink (or worse, you fail a home drug test just before you leave to submit your sample).
Put it all together, and this is your complete guide to using detox drinks like Detoxify Mega Clean 32 oz effectively, to pass a urine drug test even at short notice.
Do Marijuana Detox Drinks Really Work?
Now, let’s look at how detox drinks work, to answer the question: do detox drinks really work? Because the drug toxins are exiting the body randomly over a period of days or weeks, there’s no way to get permanently clean instantly.
This is important. Some people think that drinking a detox drink pushes all the toxins out of your body so that you are permanently clean.
A detox drink works as a masking agent. All it does is create a gap in the toxin flow out of the body over a few hours, giving you a small window of opportunity during which you can submit a clean sample.
So good quality THC detox drinks like Mega Clean aren’t going to flush you out completely, they just mask the toxins for a few hours and hide the fact you have done that.
This Is How A Good Quality Detox Drink Works
In order to pass a drug test, this is what a detox drink has to achieve:
1. It will contain a volume of liquid that flood through the body and fills the bladder rapidly. This will make you want to urinate, emptying the bladder. More than that, it will push anything being processed by the kidneys through as well, meaning that your bladder is empty and you’ve created a gap in the toxin flow.
2. More than that, because any liquid will flood you out, it contains ingredients that do it better. Diuretics and natural ingredients are proven to draw more toxins out of the body. So it’s a more complete temporary cleanse and gap being created in the flow of toxins being processed.
3. Fantastic quality detox drinks like Detoxify Mega Clean also flood the body with things found in urine. They do it in the right proportions, so that when they are passed through as waste products they appear in your fresh and clean urine in a way that makes it seem natural, and not adulterated.
4. Finally, a good quality drug detox drink will color your urine with vitamins and other chemicals so that it doesn’t appear watered-down.
The Drug Detox Drinks You Should Avoid
If you want detox drinks that really work, then you have to spend money on the high-quality ones.
But to do that, you have to know which ones they are. Very few people are going to analyze all of the ingredients, they just want to know they are buying the best.
So to make it easy for you, these are marijuana detox drinks that I know don’t work. By analyzing ingredient mix, and testing them at home over the past few years with home drug test kits, they simply weren’t detoxed drinks that worked for me.
• Stinger Detox Range
• Magnum Detox
• Zydot Detox Range
• Quick Clear Detox
• The Stuff Detox Range
• Qcarbo 16
QCarbo32 and Ultra Eliminex can work. Ultra Eliminex isn’t as potent as it used to be, because they changed the formula though.
But those two, in the larger sizes where there is enough content in the bottle, can flush you out and get you through a drug test. They aren’t the best and shouldn’t be relied on as your first choice though.
Any of the others on the list are not worth using at all. They are really poor-quality construction, and none of them worked for me when tested with home drug test kits over the past couple of years.
These Are The Two Detox Drinks For A Drug Test I’ve to Recommend
As this is partly a Mega Clean detox drink review, because it’s potent and widely available, let’s talk about that first. I’ve used Mega Clean to pass a real drug test. A friend of mine also has last year. On top of that, I’ve recently tested it with home drug test kits as well. It definitely still works in the formula hasn’t changed in several years.
The thing I will say is that you need to buy Mega Clean from Test Clear. The reason is you get a free 24-hour course of pre-rid pills bundled in.
Doing the 24 hour detox, with the pills pushing out more toxins, and then using Mega Clean on the day, is a potent combination.
You can even buy an additional day of pre-rid kills for just five dollars, so if you’ve got 48 hours before your test, then it’s more powerful detoxification. That means a bigger gap in the toxin flow, and more hours to submit your sample confidently within.
Rescue Cleanse is the other drink I recommend. You don’t need any additional water with this, and it’s probably the best overall formula on the market. Rescue Cleanse is available from test negative. It’s really high-quality, and it’s the same people who make Sub Solution, which is the absolute best fake urine product you can buy.
How THC Detox Drinks Work: Instructions For Use (Mega Clean)
Instructions for using a detox drink I will pretty similar. The only real difference is if you need to drink any additional water.
So as it’s a review of Mega Clean as well as a guide to using detox drinks, let’s give you the instructions for using Mega Clean right now.
1. First, you’ll want to do at least a 24-hour detox before the day of your test if possible. Use the pre-rid pills, and it will push more toxins out of your body. That means there will be less flowing out, making it easier to create a gap in the toxin flow.
2. 90 minutes before your test time drink the contents of the Mega Clean 32OZ over about 10 minutes.
3. Refill the bottle and drink that water as well. Again, over about 10 minutes.
4. From the time you start drinking Mega Clean detox, for 60 minutes, urinate frequently. Three times as a minimum, for or five times if possible. That will ensure all the toxins in your old urine are pushed out, and that fresh urine that is free of toxins can now enter the bladder.
5. Just before you leave, do a home drug test kit to make sure you are clean. Then head off to submit your sample as quickly as possible.
I’ll emphasize that last part again. Whatever drug detox drink you use, make sure you have a home drug test kit handy. It will give you the confidence to know you are clean and can submit a sample that will pass a drug test.
If you test positive, then you’ll need a plan B. That can either be a second detox drink that you drink down rapidly and then urinate a couple of times before you head off, or you could be forced into a position where you have to submit a fake urine sample.
Overwhelmingly, good quality detox drinks like Rescue Cleanse or Mega Clean, especially with a 24-hour detox and pre-rid pills before, stand about 90% chance of passing a drug test even if you are a moderate to the heavy drug user.
Do Not Buy Detox Drinks From Amazon, CVS, Walgreens
Just a warning here about not buying detox drinks for a drug test from marketplace sites like Amazon, Walmart, or even more specialist places like CVS and Walgreens.
There are a lot of really poor quality products listed on them. Both detox pills and detox drinks on these sites tend to be incredibly poor quality. Also, there can be fakes, and out-of-date products to contend with as well.
It’s far better to buy only high-quality detox drinks and pills from companies that specialize in them. That way, you know you are getting high quality.
You can buy Mega Clean on Amazon and Walmart. However, I wouldn’t advise it because you don’t get the Toxin Rid pills bundled in for free.
My Experiences Using Detoxify Mega Clean Detox Drink
Mega Clean is a really good quality drug detox drink, especially if you use the pre-rid pills on the day before your test.
It actually says in the instructions for them, and it’s the same with most detox drinks, you should abstain from taking drugs and do a natural detox for as many days before your test as you can.
Now, this isn’t always possible, sometimes you get faced with a drug test at short notice, and unless you have really high levels of toxins pushing their way out of your body, then the detox drink should still work, but you’ll get a shorter clean. During which you can submit your sample. Sometimes it can be as short as an hour or two, but mostly three hours or longer.
For me, with Mega Clean, I passed a pre-employment drug test fine. I actually did a 72-hour detox. I’m a regular weed smoker and felt that was necessary.
I actually used Toxin Rid as well. These are really high-quality pills that push a ton of toxins out of your body. They will turn your stools black, and you will urinate frequently (and it’s a funny color as well) because they are so potent.
I still use the pre-rid pills the day before the test, but that was on top of a 48 hour course of Toxin Rid.
Recently, I tested Mega Clean again. This was for the purposes of writing reviews and making comparisons.
1. I did the 24-hour detox with the bundled pre-rid pills. Then I followed the instructions given to you here exactly.
2. 60 minutes after drinking Mega Clean I did a home drug test kit. It was negative. I’m smoking a couple of joints per day, so this shows how good that result was.
3. Two hours after I completed drinking it I did another test. That was also negative.
4. Three hours later there was a faint line for cannabis. So it was starting to wear off for me as a regular daily smoker heading up to 3 hours. That’s plenty of time during which you can submit a clean sample.
Rescue Cleanse or Mega Clean will do. Both of these work a treat and especially if you can do the detox the day before, backed up by powerful pre-rid pills, then you stand a great chance of passing whatever you are taking.
Where To Buy Mega Clean And Rescue Cleanse
Detoxify Mega Clean is definitely one of the best detox drinks around and has been for many years.
You can buy Mega Clean from Test Clear. That’s where you get the pre-rid pills bundled in, and where you can buy additional days for just five dollars each. It’s a great deal that makes this incredibly potent (as long as you can get a couple of days to detox before your test).
Rescue Cleanse is available from Test Negative. It’s another great detox drink, and you don’t even need additional water when you use it.
You can also buy Sub Solution from test negative as well. It’s a potent synthetic urine that will pass intense scrutiny.
Overall, Rescue Cleanse or Mega Clean is good enough. Do detox drinks really work? Yes, they certainly do, but only if you choose the right brand, and enhance your chances with detox pills and as many days of cleansing as you can.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.