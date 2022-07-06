Mehracki , FTX Token and Axie Infinity - Cryptocurrencies Keeping Warm This Crypto Winter 2022

Ever wondered what crypto winter is? This is when cryptocurrency prices decrease and remain down in the market for long periods…although crypto is an interesting sector, crypto winter 2022 can scare even the toughest crypto enthusiasts! We researched a few cryptos that may ease the “cold” this crypto winter 2022 and they are Mehracki (MKI), FTX Token (FTT) and Axie Infinity (AXS).
Mehracki (MKI)
A brand new altcoin still on presale and here to stay, this crypto winter 2022 belongs to Mehracki Token (MKI), a cryptocurrency platform created to make its user rich whilst promoting feel-good moments. It seeks to increase the activities of individuals worldwide who want to learn more about cryptocurrency.
Its goal is to encourage a high-quality life and well-being through memes and creating memories for anyone via blockchains. Mehracki focuses on the tourism and travel industry, it does this because 10 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP) was contributed by this industry alone; this makes Mehracki influential industry-wise worldwide.
Many businesses lack satisfaction and are limited with their payment transactions, Mehracki Token (MKI) becomes a solution for many of the organisations facing this problem.
Mehracki is native to its ecosystem and is built on Solana (SOL).
This token was made to be easy to use so its users can enjoy cryptocurrency even as beginners. The Mehracki Token (MKI) does not need you to swap the token for others to buy services using this platform. Due to partnerships with major hospitality outlets, decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFT-based organisations, users of this ecosystem are secured and will also not face extra fees for swapping tokens or foreign currency exchange.
Transactions will cost users 0.5 per cent and this goes to maintaining the platform via staking rewards, giving developers bonuses for network contribution and liquidity pools among other things. The Mehracki Token (MKI) sells for 0.000056 dollars in the current presale stage which ends on 22nd August 2022. This is the only chance users get to purchase this token for a cheap price as this is stage 3 of the presale and cryptocurrency lovers should explore this token!
Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is a decentralised network created to provide scalable and easy-to-use applications for its users. The blockchain is made to strengthen Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) which face speed problems at times due to the massive traffic of users within their ecosystems. Solana (SOL) is so quick that it can execute 50,000 transactions per second and it can also integrate different traits in the existing network. And mining the Solana Token takes place within seconds!
Solana (SOL) is the cryptocurrency that powers this platform and is well known to be Ethereum’s competitor. This platform gives users censorship resistance and great security. Its foundation is the “RUST” programming language, allowing it to effectively protect transactions within its network.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a network that utilises smart contracts, a decentralised application (dApp) and the proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism. The NEAR Protocol Token (NEAR) is native to this blockchain and allows users to pay for storage and transactions.
The projects that build on NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are Mintbase and Flux, the former is a non-fungible token (NFT) minting network whereas the latter is a network that lets developers make markets based on assets and real-world events.
The advancement of dApps in cryptocurrency brought with it a scalability issue whereby the cost and speed are compromised due to the large transaction amounts in the network. NEAR Protocol, in response, created a blockchain to address these scaling issues faced by Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies.
Presale: https://buy.mehracki.io/register
Website: http://mehracki.io/