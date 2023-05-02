MEIL Director Sudha Reddy Walks the Talk at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Washington DC (USA), May 2: MEIL Group has been at the centre of infrastructure innovation in India. These days, the conglomerate's director has become the face of the Indian community. Sudha Reddy has achieved huge milestones for India through her recent public appearances. The latest in her line of such outings has been the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023. In the past, she has attended international events like the Met Gala, the Paris Haute Couture Week, the Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition and the Ceremonial Service For The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire.
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner takes the cake, as it is the first time a public figure from Hyderabad was invited to attend the event. Even more, Sudha Reddy is only the second-ever woman from India to have attended the Correspondents’ Dinner. The White House Correspondents’ Association hosts their annual dinner on the last Saturday of April every year to celebrate the work done by the press to keep information accessible and protect free speech. It is to journalism what the Met Gala is to fashion - and no one in DC ever wishes to miss it.
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ke Huy Quan, Ariana Madix, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner were present at the event this year. Media personalities at the event included Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Dana Bash, Juju Chang, Stephanie Ruhle, Amy Landecker, and Gayle King.
Sudha Reddy lived up to her status as a fashionista and once again proved why she is hailed as an Indian fashion icon. She wore a Jenny Packham gown and carried a Birkin in a similar emerald green shade. She added the Bulgari Serpenti necklace to her look which was spangled in sequins and glitter. She met with many notable people at the Correspondents Dinner. She talked about current affairs and the issues plaguing our world today.
Her presence at the gala is a testament to the impact she has made as an entrepreneur and philanthropist in the world. She is a globally conscious person and works to make the world a better place and has earned deep appreciation from the global community for her efforts.