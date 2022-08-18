Meme Coins To Survive The Crypto Winter: Pugglit Inu, Dogecoin, and Baby DogeCoin

With the rise of the markets, it is seen that many people are experiencing an increase in their portfolios.
According to CoinMarketCap data, coin markets, which point to an appreciation trend, are followed with interest by long-term investors. Investors include altcoins and new projects like Pugglit Inu (PUGT) in their portfolios.
It is estimated that the Pugglit Inu (PUGT) project, which is still under development, will have a very successful pre-sale process.
Pugglit Inu (PUGT) Is Becoming Everybody’s Favorite Meme Coin
Pugglit Inu is being developed as a meme coin project to reach a large community. The developers design the ecosystem on the BSC chain to create a sustainable ecosystem to offer their investors profitability.
The Pugglit Inu platform has an algorithm using multi-chain and cross-chain technologies. Thanks to this algorithm, it is ensured that all transactions in the ecosystem are completed at high speeds and with low costs.
Stating that they will continue their marketing campaigns actively, the developers state that the Pugglit Inu (PUGT) ecosystem will also be profitable for stake investors.
Participants in the staking program can earn passive income from the ecosystem while also gaining voting rights in the management of the DAO.
Dogecoin (DOGE), The One Coin That Cannot Die
DOGE is a cryptocurrency that was created to be fun and friendly. It features a Shiba
Inu dog as its logo.
While Dogecoin started as a joke, it has since become a popular cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $9 billion. Despite its recent success, Dogecoin (DOGE) has struggled in the bear market.
However, its low price makes it an attractive investment for those looking to get into the cryptocurrency market. And with its strong community support, Dogecoin is likely to continue to grow in popularity.
Baby DogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Has The Best Community
Baby DogeCoin , one of the dog-themed projects released as a meme, made its historical peak by increasing ten times.
The Baby DogeCoin project, which was launched in 2021, reached its highest point in the same year and provided great profit to many investors.
Baby DogeCoin, which uses the BSC infrastructure within the scope of the Bitcoin blockchain network, is a project that is expanding its audience daily.
Standing among the most reliable currencies in 2021, Baby DogeCoin continues to attract more attention than expected in 2022. The project, which gained 56% in value after its last decline, is among the projects with the highest earning potential for the rest of the year.
Even in a bear market, it is important to invest in good coins. These three coins have the potential to grow and provide value for their holders.
Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge) has the unique advantage of being backed by a huge community, which could give it an edge when the markets rebound. Pugglit Inu (PUGT) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are coins with passionate communities that will continue supporting them and you should consider joining.
PugglitInu (PUGT)
Presale: https://pug.pugglitinu.com
Website: http://pugglitinu.com/