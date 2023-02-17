Mental Health Crisis Amongst Children & Teens: How Parents Can Help?

New Delhi (India), February 17: The author, one of the best psychiatrists in Mumbai, Dr. Niraj Ravani, Psychiatrist, Apollo 24|7, was a professor and head of the department of psychiatry at Terna Medical College until 2016. With over 20 years of experience as a psychiatrist, Dr. Ravani treats problems such as addictive behaviors like smoking, depression, neurological disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder, among others. He also provides counseling and psychotherapy to couples.
Mental health issues are rising rapidly, particularly among teens and children. The COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the fire even further by suddenly transforming the way of our lives. With schools shut down and children cut off from the rest of the world, the cases of anxiety and depression among kids have risen tremendously, giving birth to a major pediatric mental health crisis worldwide. While the situation is grim, parents and caregivers can step up to help improve the circumstances. Don’t know how? Well, read on to find out what you can do to help your children and teens deal with anxiety, depression, or any other mental health concerns.
How to Know if Your Child is Struggling?
The first step towards helping someone is knowing when they need help. It’s essential to keep an eye out for the signs that your child is struggling with a mental health issue. Make sure you notice if your child:
Is feeling withdrawn or sad for 2 weeks or more
Shows significant behavioral changes
Suffers from severe mood swings
Has frequent problems in relationships and friendships
Is unusually irritable
Feels overwhelmingly afraid or worried without a valid reason
Is having trouble sleeping
Displays aggressive behavior like explosive anger
Suddenly loses weight
Changes his/her eating habits
Starts using alcohol or drugs
Is spending too much time alone or starts hanging out with bad company
Suddenly starts performing poorly at school
Frequently complains of a headache or stomach ache
What Can You Do To Help?
If you notice these symptoms, it’s wise to call a doctor right away. Additionally, there are a few measures you can take to help your child even further. These include:
- Create a Safe Space for Your Child to Open up
More often than not, parents lose connection with their children, especially in the teen years. It’s highly advisable to re-establish that connection and find ways to check in with them every so often. Frequently ask them how their day went and what’s going on in their lives. Whether you are together at a family party, enjoying a game night, or simply chatting at the dinner table, regularly ask open-ended questions. Keep reminding them that no matter what, you’ll always be there for them, and you want to know what they are thinking and feeling. It’s natural for kids to want to avoid touchy subjects, especially if they feel like you’ll judge, punish, or lecture them. Make it clear that your child can talk to you about anything. Make sure they know that it’s a safe space to talk and that whatever they tell you will not be met with any judgement. A few words of encouragement on your end can help them feel much more comfortable with sharing their feelings.
2. Listen More, Talk Less
One of the most helpful things you can do for a child struggling with a mental health issue is to listen. Teens will do anything to get away from you if you fail to hear them out. It is essential to understand and acknowledge what they are feeling, even if it’s uncomfortable for you to do so. Whenever they talk to you, respond with statements like “I understand”, “That sounds tough”, or “That seems to make sense”. You should be aware of the fact that your kid may not want you to solve the problem. They might just want you to listen and comfort them.
3. Don’t Forget to Give Your Child Some Downtime
Who doesn’t need some downtime, right? Everyone wants to just sit back and relax for a while or engage in an activity that interests them. Make sure that your children are not overscheduled and that they have time to do the things they enjoy. Give your teens the space and time to be on their own. After all, needing space is a completely natural part of growing up. Encourage and support your kids to take regular breaks from housework, schoolwork, or any other activities they perform routinely. If you feel like your child is frustrated, then have a two-way discussion to find a solution. Avoid taking control and telling them what to do.
4. Ensure Calm and Peaceful Conflict Resolution
One of the most damaging occurrences for a child suffering from a mental health issue can be an unresolved or explosive conflict with parents. It’s highly advisable to work together to resolve any conflicts calmly. Avoid discussing anything when you are angry. Just walk away, take a deep breath, and calm down. Only talk to your teen later when you’ve got a grip on your anger. Be as honest and transparent with the kids as possible. Tell them that you, too, are feeling extra stressed. Show them how you deal with your problems to let them know that what they feel is okay.
5. Take Care of Your Own Mental Health
Parents and caregivers have a lot on their plate, especially if their kids are suffering. Taking care of yourself is what will enable you to help them. Moreover, showing self-care is a great way of setting an example for your children. After all, kids always pay more attention to what you do rather than what you say. If your mental health is suffering and you are not doing anything to resolve the issue, it not only sends the wrong message but also makes it difficult for you to be a good parent. Make sure you take some time every day to engage in activities that help you cope with the stress. While the mental health crisis amongst kids these days has become a major global concern, it can be managed and improved if we all resolve to take care of each other and ourselves.