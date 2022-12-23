Merry Christmas 2022: Spellbound Christmas Dresses for Women by Powersutra

“Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle on the way,” this chorus is in everyone’s mind as Christmas 2022 is around the corner. This is the time people deck up their homes, purchase gifts and wear gorgeous and blingy outfits while they celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas. Be it planning for a house party with your friends or going out with your beloved ones for a Gala Dinner or be it celebrating Christmas evening with office colleagues, everyone has their own way of celebrating the day. However, ladies, before you plan any of these, you must be clear in your mind about what to wear during this festive season.
It might be difficult to select the perfect Christmas Dress that will elevate your look. However, Powersutra, a premium women-centric brand has brought forth some amazing Christmas Dresses for Women that you would love to try out this festive season.
So ladies here’s a look at some of the Christmas Party Dresses by Powersutra that would absolutely make you look fabulous.
1. Solid Tweed Over Coat - Wine Red- Christmas is all about Red, Winter & Wine, and this Solid Tweet Over Coat by Powersutra ticks all of the three. Red is often referred to as a color of the season and gives you the perfect Christmassy feel. This Collared Neckline pretty-bright Over Coat can make even a shy demure girl feel like a powerful femme fatale. For making a powerful fashion statement, it can be paired with black jeans and a nude pair of heels, making this one of the best Christmas Outfits to wear.
2. Abstract Print Outdoor Dress - Grey and White - This V-necked abstract print outdoor dress in Grey and White is the perfect shoutout to this cherry blossom season. With glistening corners and swayed hemline, this georgette fabric dress has everything you need to hold up your end of the bargain.
3. Floral Rose Print A line Dress - Maroon - The fall of floral patterns has begun. Women in blush and blooms are getting ready for the awe-rose season. When going on a cute date or outing, try on these floral rose print A Line dresses. The closer we get to the ramp walk of time of the year, the maroon shade of this dress is the essential stock of the season.
4. Formal V-Neck Sheath Dress - Red - Yes, Christmas is here and so in the harsh chilly winter. While fashion is important, it is also crucial to wear outfits that are seasonal, vibrant, and trendy. When it comes to winter, what is better than a fine Sheath dress? The outfit is pretty much trendy with numerous Bollywood stars donning different shades of V-neck sheath dresses. This Christmas and New Year, get your party game on with a vibrant red formal dress from Powersutra. Wear it as office wear or layer it on comfortably for a bright and trendy look or style it with high heel boots, some dainty accessories, and a pair of chic earrings to turn up the wow factor on this red sheath dress outfit.
5. Elegant Dupioni Flare Evening Dress - Ivory White- How can it be Christmas and one not think about wearing an elegant Dupioni Flare for an evening bash? This evening Dress by Powersutra can be worn at any party or after your work, allowing you to flaunt your simple yet elegant style. For ladies looking to wear this outfit with a different look, here’s a style tip:- Carry a black clutch and wear black high heels to look like a fairy from fairy tales and be the showstopper this Christmas eve.
Ladies, now that you are acquainted with the plethora of outfits by Powersutra you could wear this Christmas, we hope you have a Merry Christmas!