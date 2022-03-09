Meta Bounty Hunter NFT Revolutionizes the Digital Landscape through Smart Contracts

March 9: After having taken the digital space by storm in 2021, non-fungible tokens have been unstoppable at making significant waves in the world of cryptocurrency. Their astronomical rise can be attributed to different visionaries whose goal is to create a financial tool that does not only generate wealth but also promotes art and creativity. In fact, NFTs have paved the way for digital artists and collectors, allowing them to unleash their creative potential. One of the projects making its way to the top of the crypto trend is the upcoming force known as Meta Bounty Hunters (MBH), a digital collection of 8,888 unique collectibles.
Like other projects in the NFT realm, Meta Bounty Hunters (MBH) promises its holders a variety of benefits. However, it is able to set itself apart from its competitors by being the first exclusive community of elite members who share a community-first mindset and are focused on spreading peace throughout the galaxy with community giveaways and charitable models. At its core, MBH utilizes a reward system that includes Bounty and Reflection Rewards, a unique system that reflects the value of community to its valued members. Armed with this one-of-a-kind strategic approach, the brilliant minds behind Meta Bounty Hunters are set to take over the NFT Galaxy for the greater good.
Whenever a Meta Bounty Hunter NFT is purchased, the community is committed to using 85% of the proceeds for ventures that are beneficial to all its members and for the development of their ecosystem, giving holders benefit in the form of reflections via a smart contract.
Smart contracts are self-executing contracts in which the terms of the agreement between buyer and seller are directly written into code. They are known for being highly dependable since they render transactions traceable, transparent, and irreversible. In fact, they have been increasingly used in the insurance, supply chain management, and real estate industries. The smart contracts market is expected to reach $300 million by 2023. For this reason, the Meta Bounty Hunter community believes that utilizing smart contracts for giving benefits to its holders is a good choice.
As a way of upholding high standards of accountability and transparency, the Meta Bounty Hunter NFT will provide an audited use of proceeds from mint revenue to validate the roadmap and community benefits paid in the reflection payout.
The first type of weekly Reflection Rewards is Direct Reflections. “As the name implies, the Direct Reflections are paid directly every week that they are available to each NFT holder via the smart contract created when you own and register a Meta Bounty Hunter NFT. If an NFT is sold on the public market, the direct reflection is sold with it and will be paid to the new wallet holding the NFT,” one of the representatives from the MBH community explained.
On the sixth week following the week after they mint or purchase a Meta Bounty Hunter NFT, members are already eligible for Direct Reflections rewards. The second type of Bounty Reflections is “Affiliate Referral Reflections,” where members can get rewarded for spreading the word and inviting others to the community. Aside from this one-of-a-kind offering, community members will enjoy added perks such as quarterly giveaways.
The MBH community has established itself as an invite-only community where members can enjoy luxury in every way. One of the ways that the project can reward its holders is by hosting giveaways. Some of the giveaway prizes include luxury items such as new cars, extra bounties of cryptocurrency, or special-edition NFTs.
On top of that, the MBH community also encourages its holders to participate in their initiatives towards social responsibility. Through the Community Charitable DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), members will also have the opportunity to help decide what charitable causes Meta Bounty Hunters will be supporting every year.
Much can be expected from Meta Bounty Hunters in the months to come. This emerging powerhouse is set to dominate the world of digital assets in the most innovative way possible, keeping crypto enthusiasts up on their toes.