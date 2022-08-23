Metacryp Could Emulate Industry Leaders Like Bitcoin And Solana

The internet is one of the byproducts of the information age. Since the turn of the century, online resources have amplified exponentially. Encapsulated by the phrase "Google it” when seeking new information.
Likewise, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, if you type your query on a search engine, you'll find multiple articles telling you the dos and don'ts. If for example you're seeking advice on handling your tokens during the crypto crash of 2022, you'll find numerous articles on the subject.
When a market loses more than two trillion dollars, however, much of the wisest advice goes out the window. To assess the state of affairs, we will look at three major cryptocurrencies.
The Big Bonanza – Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC) is the token that started it all. The original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been the market leader since it launched in 2009. The token price of BTC is a staggering 23,762 dollars, and its market capitalization is a whopping 499 billion dollars.
Unfortunately, both figures have fallen 1.8% in the last twenty-four hours. BTC tokens traded in the same period have decreased by 15% and are currently 28.4 billion.
The origin of the oldest and biggest cryptocurrency can be traced back to 2008 when a person/collective using the pseudonym "Satoshi Nakamoto" published a white paper on Bitcoin. Technically, BTC is a decentralized, peer-to-peer platform, which means that every transaction takes place between independent users without the intervention of intermediaries, such as banks or the government.
The central objective of creating Bitcoin (BTC) was to enable users to conduct payments online that could be transferred directly from one agent to another without the involvement of a financial institution.
Although certain concepts of decentralized, digital currencies existed before Bitcoin's emergence, the project is recognized as the first-ever token that was executable.
The Sun Always Shines On Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL) is a significant cryptocurrency in the arena that ranks at number 9. SOL's market cap is 22.1 billion, and its token price is 43.3 dollars. In the same period, the volume of tokens traded is 1.11 billion, representing a decline of 17.5%.
Beyond the numbers, Solana is an efficient, open-source platform that employs blockchain technology's permissionless properties to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) options. The idea was conceived in 2017, and SOL was launched in 2020 by Solana Foundation.
Solana supports the development of decentralized applications (dApps), and the platform enhances scalability with the addition of a proof-of-history (PoH) consensus mechanism, merged with the basic blockchain proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. The combination of PoH and PoS enables Solana (SOL) to attract all kinds of parties, ranging from minor traders to institutional-level traders.
MetaCryp (MTCR)
Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) may rank in the top ten cryptocurrencies, but the next token we'll consider comes from humble beginnings but seems destined for great things. Metacryp (MTCR) is an exciting prospect focused on two pivotal elements of cryptocurrency: metaverse and gaming.
The current value of the metaverse market is 47.5 billion dollars. Experts have suggested that the number will rise to 678.9 billion dollars by 2030, which is why MTCR aims to capitalize on the rapid growth of the metaverse. Metacryp's metaverse features enable users to depart from their usual routines, enjoy custom avatars, explore different environments, and engage with token holders.
Secondly, the gaming industry has generated a revenue of 91 billion USD in 2017, and according to estimations, revenue will nearly double to 180 billion by the end of 2022.
MetaCryp (MTCR) uses exciting and adaptive Play2Earn (P2E) games on the platform. The more time users spend playing the games and completing adventures, the greater their earnings.
As we alluded to earlier, BTC and SOL are industry-leading cryptocurrencies. The developers of every emerging token want to emulate Bitcoin and Solana and move up the rankings and increase their usage.
