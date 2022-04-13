MIDAS IS EMPOWERING BUSINESSES WITH EDGE

The MIDAS School of Entrepreneurship has long strived to empower budding entrepreneurs to achieve their goals and bring value to their customers. Doing so has revolutionized entrepreneurship and business education in the country. MIDAS has nurtured more than 500 hundred entrepreneurs and generated over 10000 business ideas in its eight-year journey.
MIDAS is the creation of Professor Parag Shah, a serial entrepreneur and educationist and was designed to offer a holistic and comprehensive education in entrepreneurship that focuses on the practical aspects of business and emphasizes creativity and innovative designs. Working under the belief that entrepreneurs are made and not born, Professor Shah has ensured that his students receive the best possible guidance with several simulations and field trips.
The MIDAS School of Entrepreneurship distinguishes itself by ensuring that its students learn everything there is to know about entrepreneurship, from personal development, creativity to finance and leadership. The school also educates students on contemporary business concepts like lean startups and effectuation. Students are taught to develop new systems and strategies through design thinking and enhance productivity through competent human resource management and leadership. MIDAS appeals to everyone who wishes to start their own business or take over their family business. Any entrepreneur that wants to be more than an average businessman and wants to be a trailblazer or pioneer in their domain needs MIDAS EDGE in their corner.
While MIDAS has traditionally offered only postgraduate programs, it now wishes to expand to a new demographic. The school has recently announced the Entrepreneurship Development and Growth Elevation (EDGE) program, designed for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses and sharpen their skills. The EDGE program can help participants analyze their businesses, detect deficiencies and weaknesses, and ultimately develop a plan for expansion and growth.
The course consists of three modules - Business Mastery, Real-Time Strategy and Behavioral Intelligence. The first module takes one through business fundamentals like leadership, talent management and retention alongside essential business concepts like design thinking. The second module consists of the practical skills that any business owner would need to navigate tricky situations. It will involve financial intelligence, power and politics and negotiation skills. The final module turns the course inwards and encourages the participants to analyze their strengths and dreams and helps them achieve them.
Register now for this one-month intensive course, ensuring a comprehensive approach to business education.
Participants are offered an excellent opportunity to network with entrepreneurs and business leaders. EDGE trainers are highly experienced in the field and have been successfully running their businesses. An experienced corps of trainers alongside the tradition of MIDAS as a place of excellence and innovation makes EDGE the perfect program for any entrepreneur who wants to be more than a run-of-the-mill businessman.
