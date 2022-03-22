Millionaire-Makers? How does Seesaw Protocol ($SSW) compare withFlokiInu ($FLOKI) and Dogs of Elon ($DOE)

As the Cryptosphere continues to gain popularity across the globe, blockchains are facing demanding user needs. To ensure quality trading for their investors, cryptocurrencies keep improving their networks and platforms as these to minimise the effects of traffic and the improve the quality of transactions. Most platforms have other benefits that makes them stand out from each other. But with so many cryptocurrencies in the market, what truly makes them stand out? Here are three cryptocurrencies with unique benefits - Seesaw Protocol ($SSW), FlokiInu ($FLOKI) and Dogs of Elon ($DOE)
SeesawProtocol ($SSW), FlokiInu ($FLOKI) and Dogs of Elon ($DOE) – What Are They?
Seesaw Protocol ($SSW)
The Seesaw Protocol ($SSW) is a decentralised and multi-chain non-custodial ecosystem of DeFi (Decentralised Finance) products, protocols, and use cases. It was created to bridge multiple blockchains. This means that SeeSaw ($SSW)has the capacity to provide a multi-chain bridge between and among leading blockchains with its additional Metaverse applications. It also offers cost-effectiveness and speed of the transaction.
But this cryptocurrency has a greater mission! One of its many benefits is its long-term potential as it places great emphasis on getting children across the world excited about new technology. Seesaw Protocol ($SSW) aims to invest in and educate younger generations on the many uses of future technology within the Metaverse. For this, Seesaw ($SSW) will use 1% of its marketing pot to fund global educational institutions.
The price for Seesaw Protocol ($SSW) today is $0,027501 with a 24-hour trading volume of $61.663,57. It is the native cryptocurrency ($SSW) to the Seesaw Protocol ecosystem and its total supply is capped at $990,000,000M.
FlokiInu ($FLOKI)
This cryptocurrency has a different origin story to other cryptos. The idea of creating FlokiInu ($FLOKI) was born on June 25 after Dogecoin ($DOGE) advocate Elon Musk posted a tweet stating that the name of his Shiba Inu dog would be “Floki”. It was launched in 2021 and it can describe as a ''fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy and aiming at protecting the environment.” Since then, the coin has shown great growth rates with recognised marketing ability as its market cap, as of December 2021, stood at an exceptional $1.06 billion.
The live FlokiInu ($FLOKI) price for today is $0,000030 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.039.076. Its circulating supply amounts to 9.1 Trillion ($FLOKI) coins and a total supply of 10 Trillion. The Cryptocurrency's price is up 3.7% in the last 24 hours.
Dogs of Elon ($DOE)
The ($DOE) token continues to be one of the best-performing meme coins to date. It is an emerging NFT and crypto projectmainly aimed at meme coin investors; but don’t let that stop you! This project features an NFT collection featuring the internet's meme dog, Shiba Inu, along with a $DOE Token that can be traded on exchanges. The Dogs of Elon ($DOE) bills itself as a special meme coin project, because it is! According to the project team, this innovative cryptocurrency has plans to create the popular NFT avatar alternative of the CryptoPunks movement.
The Dogs Of Elon ($DOE) price as of today is $0,030118 with a 24-hour trading volume of $895.976. This Crypto coin has a live market cap of $5.785.957, a circulating supply of 192.111.677 coins and a total supply of 1.000.000.000.
Seesaw Protocol ($SSW) - What Makes It So Special?
TheSeesaw Protocol ($SSW) has been a must-have new coin since its launch in mid-January 2022. This outstanding cryptocurrency has risen by 2000% in the first six weeks of presale and continues to show an extraordinary growth rate as it is currently 2500% higher than the presale launch price. The price as of today is ($SSW) $0.14 per token.
As previously mentioned, there are plenty of unique benefits for investing in Seesaw ($SSW). For instance, existing holders receive a 3% fee for each transaction within the network. This means that just by holding ($SSW) tokens in your wallet, you can earn additional tokens!
Itit also currently in the second phase of its presale, and has already shown significant success in just two months. But what does this mean to you? Well, presales are an opportunity to buy recently launched crypto at a cheaper cost rather than expensive and competitive market-leading cryptocurrencies. By purchasing Seesaw Tokens ($SSW)duringpresale, you are investing at a lower price while securing a stake in the token's total supply. Once the demand increases, your investments will be worth a lot more! The coin has gained by 2160% from its initial price of $0.005 to its current price of $0.14 and in a presale, this number can only go up. Hurry up and start investing!
