MINAKSHI SHARMA ; Modeling and acting unravel the door of opportunities for her

Be it elegance, style or charismatic outlook a model possess all these idiosyncrasies to exemplify her glamour more beautifully. One of the prominent models and actors of Punjab Minakshi Sharma is a perfect epitome of refinement.
Minakshi Sharma is a 23-year-old young actor and model, her height being 5 ft. 4 inches, of Punjab film industry, was born and brought up in Sirmaur Himachal Pradesh, India, presently residing in Chandigarh. She shifted to Chandigarh Punjab in 2011 and pursued her education from Rayat Bahra University Mohali Punjab India.
Commenced with her voyage of modeling and acting in the year 2018 with a renowned Punjabi Video Song "Vehmaa Diye Patiye". Moreover, she rose up with some further outstanding music videos like 'Suit', 'Don't Bark If You Can’t Bite', 'Fulljhadi' and several as well. In a certainly short duration, she earned her name in the Punjabi film industry by showcasing her talent and extraordinary abilities that make her even more meritorious. As an active social media user with a huge fan following on Instagram @minakshisharmaofficial with more than 91.9k followers. Thus, she had set a terrific benchmark for other models in the industry for her future we wish her Good Luck.