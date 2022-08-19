Ministry of Communications, Government of India nominated Dhruv Kapoor as the Member of Telephone Advisory Committee

In an era when more and more people are chasing the glittery world of corporates, we see a world with a vision to work for the betterment of society. Working for society can be done in a variety of ways, but the goal is always the same: to have a direct or indirect impact on people's lives. Social work, like every other profession in today's world, has established itself as a significant full-fledged occupation. As the world becomes increasingly aware of global problems such as global warming, food crisis, and poverty, individuals now have become more and more philanthropic, another global trend emerges, the desire of the youth to do something for the welfare of society. Dhruv Kapoor, for example, has recently been appointed as a Member of the Telephone Advisory Committee for a two-year term by the Ministry of Communications, Government of India is doing the same.
Dhruv Kapoor has been given this extraordinary responsibility because of his dedication to the nation and its people, as well as his sheer hard work and in-depth knowledge of the telecommunications sector. Dhruv was already President of the National Service Scheme (NSS), a program of the Government of India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, during his undergraduate years. His team planted over 150 trees on the campus of the University of Delhi during his tenure as the. president of the Students Union of University of Delhi (Dyal Singh College) He also started an anti-smoking campaign and helped improve infrastructure and provide basic necessities, such as water coolers and air conditioners in the library, with the goal of always working for the college's betterment. Aside from that, he founded a women's rights anti-harassment organisation and organised a number of cultural events on campus.
This social worker also assisted in improving the colony's drainage pipe infrastructure as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He built two public restrooms in his neighbourhood and sponsored a variety of events, including cricket tournaments, Dussehra celebrations, Holi Utsav, kirtans, and so on. He has been appointed Chairman of India's International Human Rights and Crime Control Council by the State of Delhi (NGO). Only a few people in history have come close to embodying leadership principles and exhibiting the characteristics of a successful nation builder. Dhruv Kapoor now aims to bring about much-needed changes in the sector as a member of the Telephone Advisory Committee, which reports to the Ministry of Communications.
Talking about his take on social work for the upliftment of society and eradication of poverty, Dhruv Kapoor stated, “Social work is a profession that promotes social change, problem-solving in human relationships, and improving overall well-being. It is critical to understand the history of social work as well as the purpose of social work and why it exists. Social work is a controversial theory with differing views on what it is and how it should be practiced. Social work assists people in dealing with personal and social problems, allowing them to overcome or adjust to any personal difficulties. Social work encompasses both social stability and social change. Individual and social welfare is promoted by social stability, whereas social change seeks to change negative aspects of society. Values are implicit in law and policy, and they tend to reflect societal values.”
Only a few people throughout history have come close to embodying leadership principles and displaying the characteristics of a successful nation builder. As a member of the Telephone Advisory Committee, which reports to the Ministry of Communications, Dhruv Kapoor now hopes to bring about much-needed improvements in the sector.
Ministry of Communications, Government of India nominated Dhruv Kapoor as the Member of Telephone Advisory Committee
In an era when more and more people are chasing the glittery world of corporates, we see a world with a vision to work for the betterment of society. Working for society can be done in a variety of ways, but the goal is always the same: to have a direct or indirect impact on people's lives. Social work, like every other profession in today's world, has established itself as a significant full-fledged occupation. As the world becomes increasingly aware of global problems such as global warming, food crisis, and poverty, individuals now have become more and more philanthropic, another global trend emerges, the desire of the youth to do something for the welfare of society. Dhruv Kapoor, for example, has recently been appointed as a Member of the Telephone Advisory Committee for a two-year term by the Ministry of Communications, Government of India is doing the same.