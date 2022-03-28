Mitchell Pardey aka Meowmoon sheds light on his upcoming NFT game "Meadow Moon"

March 26: The concept of NFT gaming has evolved rapidly in recent years, with more and more new titles vying for players who are ready to play and earn big. With NFT gaming becoming big business, it takes a lot for a new release within the format to gain attention. However, Mitchell Pardey’s upcoming game Meadow Moon has already built up a considerable amount of anticipation in the lead up to its release.
Known in the industry as Meowmoon, Pardey is a well-respected figure within the NFT sector that provides vital and sought-after market advice. With Meadow Moon, he promises a unique and engaging game that will set itself apart from other NFT gamification models. Mitchell Pardey shares that one of the most unique aspects of Meadow Moon is that it will offer features that holders can access without needing an inflationary utility token. Given that recent research of utility tokens points to the conclusion that a sustainable token economy cannot be inflationary, Meadow Moon’s inflationary token-free concept could prove to be the future of NFT gaming. Pardey shares that he is excited for holders to discover every aspect of Meadow Moon when it is released and believes that it has the power to bring a whole new experience to mint games. Expanding on this, he says, “The potential of the NFT gamification model is almost unquantifiable, and Meadow Moon will be at the forefront of taking it to even greater heights.”
With a diploma in game design and a degree in cybersecurity, Pardey is well-versed in the ever-changing Crypto and gaming industry. The knowledge he has earned through his studies and experience has helped establish him as an essential player in the NFT gaming sector. Meadow Moon is due to be rolled out within the next two to three months, and Pardey promises that its launch will reveal big-name collaborators as well as big-time earning potential.