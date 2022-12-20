Model Maanvi Sharma Reacts to Being Called India's Kim Kardashian!

December 20: Maanvi Sharma is a 25-year-old professional model and an entrepreneur who inspires many young girls and boys. Maanvi is a plus-size model who has made a name for herself in the modelling world with her hard work, talent and determination. Making a place for herself in such a competitive world wasn't a cakewalk. Sharma had to face a lot of rejections, challenges, and people's weird opinions because of her weight. But above all the negativity, Maanvi's positive approach and dreams mattered the most.
Along with being a model, Maanvi is a successful entrepreneur who runs the brand MSculpts. It is India's first waist training brand, making a good profit. Maanvi is quite popular on social media. People know her as a beauty and fashion influencer and can't get enough of her looks. She is called India's Kim Kardashian because of her beautiful curves.
When asked how it feels to be cited as India's Kim Kardashian, model Maanvi Sharma shares, "When I first started getting comments from people that I am India's Kim Kardashian, I thought it was a joke. But more and more people complimented me by same the same thing and it made me happy. I felt good. Often, people make fun of girls who are curly or chubby. But seeing how these positive remarks boosted my confidence and made me happy about my work."
Maanvi Sharma has also worked as a body double for several Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Parineeti Chopra. However, the path to success wasn't all rose. The model shares her journey, "My job path has not been smooth. I am a thick woman, thus I had to face several obstacles. I was the target of bullying and was treated unfairly by the fraternity. They regularly complained I was too heavy to shoot; therefore they would not give me enough chances. But I didn't let that affect my ambitions. I created my own path with my brand and social media."
