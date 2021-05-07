Mohammed Haris Nalapad comes to rescue of a Covid patient struggling to get bed and becomes a Hero

As the state continues to face the dearth of beds and people struggle to get bed for treatment, youth congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad came to rescue of a critically ill patient and helped her get a bed immediately.
Prema, a 54 year-old who had contracted Coronavirus was in search for a ventilator bed as her saturation level was deteriorating.
Though she was running from pillar to post to get a bed, her bed was not allocated as she did not had the BU number which was mandatory to get a bed allocation.
Upon receiving a call about the struggle of the patient and her attendant at the Congress Cares Warroom helpline, Nalapad personally spoke to the family and immediately sent an ambulance with oxygen to get her shifted as the oxygen in the ambulance that the patient was there would have got exhausted within half an hour.
However, high-drama was witnessed infront of the Vidhanasoudha, as police detained Nalapad while he was on the process of shifting the patient to the ambulance with oxygen and then to the hospital, where a bed was arranged for her.
"Instead of helping us with the patient and quickly getting her to a hospital, police detained me while we were shifting the patient to the ambulance with oxygen. One can imagine the desperation of people suffering from lack of beds, said Nalapad.
The patient was immediately shifted to Madhu hospital for further treatment. His immediate response to the distressed family won praise from all corners and rescued the patient who was in the verge of death helping her to get a new lease of life.