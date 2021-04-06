Mohankumar B.P establishes his cafe with delectable flavors of coffee

Founder of Western Terrain Coffee Roasters, Mohankumar B.P is all about coveting to watch his passions take shape. He has a great experience of more than two decades working with the healthcare sector before he decided to step in to explore his own business. While he understands the evolving palate has a penchant for great-tasting coffee, he discerns why a great-looking and tasting menu has to accompany it too.
He is meeting this need head-on with a well-curated selection of coffee pours and drinks along with delectable bites that will for sure make you want to devour them. He is aware that great-tasting food and beverages speak the strongest for the brand that endorses them. Mohankumar makes the best use of his extensive experience in coffee-making as a third-generation coffee farmer from the grand plantations atop the mountainous ranges of Coorg.
Now, through his cafe, he has set his eyes on pouring his love for food and beverage into plates that are in turn filled with smiles of all those heading the Western Terrain way. Along the process, he has a great vision of elevating the small-time farmers who grow coffee across South India. He not only plans to buy the coffee from the small-time coffee growers, but also roast it and distribute it among the retail buyers just like what he does with his plantation back in Coorg.