Mohd Zubair Ali Shows How Food Blogging Can Be A Full Time Job

Q.Tell us a bit about yourself. What’s the story behind 'Hyderabad Food Diaries', how did it all start?
While doing my graduation in hotel management I came across many famous chefs of Hyderabad and was spellbound to see their culinary skills. It was the initial days and my first exposure to Food and Beverage Industry. The simple ingredients that you get in the market were being transformed into an art by beautiful procedures of cooking, plating and presentation. I was then inspired and motivated to venture out in the open and explore more with regards to food and its cooking.
I Have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who loves to eat. And hence Hyderabad Food Diaries was started to let people be updated on what is happening in Hyderabad on daily basis. Hyderabad Food Diaries is a one stop destination for your food related queries, reviews, videos and night life.
Q. Are you a full time blogger or you have other businesses to care of?
No, I’m a full time blogger. I decided, you know, let’s focus whole heartedly on my passion and promote these things. We rarely see anyone doing this. Other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, are at a certain level. From food bloggers to auto bloggers and fashion bloggers, they have everything. It’s a profession there, but here the scene is different. You can say, I wanted to be the one who started it here first and would encourage others to come into this field as well.
Q. How do you keep yourself away from negativity? What motivates you to keep creating more?
Ans: You have arrived when you have people criticizing you. I have had my share of critics and negative comments from the very beginning and I prefer to keep them under wrap as I do not want to give them the attention they crave for. My work speaks for itself and is definitely above all these comments. I take criticism in a very positive manner as it helps me in getting stronger each day. It just fuels me up to do better and prove everyone who once said I can’t!
Q. When did your first collaboration happen? How has your business grown since then? Brands you have worked with. Tell in detail.
Ans: My very first collaboration was with a Hyderabad based small chocolate company and it happened in a form of a contest on my page. Fast forward, here I am today, your very own HFD. I strongly believe in collaborating, not only with companies and brands but also with other influencers as it benefits both the sides. It has taken me more than 2 years to make HFD what it is today and I have worked with all the big names in the industry like Novotel Hotels, Zomato, Dine Out, SPAR, Mountain Dew, Daniel Wellington, Marriott Hotels, Q Mart, IKEA. Dukes, Uber, Burp and many more. As I mentioned earlier I have also collaborated with international food bloggers and youtubers during their Hyderabad chapters.
Q.What are the basic elements you keep in mind while taking pictures for your write-ups?
Taking great photographs of food is a hard-earned skill. After all, that's why some people are lucky enough to get paid for it. But it's also a lot easier to hone these days, no matter who you are; even a Smartphone can yield gorgeous, high-quality images. A great photograph is never a fluke. You may not know why it's special or how you made it that way, but the fact remains that certain fundamentals still came together to make it happen. Details like composition, lighting, and styling, which apply regardless of whether you're using a digital single lens reflex camera (DSLR), a simple point-and-shoot, or an iPhone.
Q. What is your dream about taking your blogging journey to the next level? How do you plan to grow next?
Ans: My whole idea behind starting Hyderabad Food Diaries was to let people know about Hyderabad and see it through the eyes of a true Hyderabadi, I wanted them to know Hyderabad is more than just Biryani as there is so much more to it. I wanted to put Hyderabad on the map and make people from other parts of the county wish to visit and experience the hospitality themselves, and I did succeed. My next big aim is to take my food blogging career on the international platform and put Hyderabad for the world to see, I am working towards it!
Q. 10 years in this field! How has the journey been so far?
A BLESSED ONE I would say. As I said I never had the intention of becoming a famous influencer. All I wanted to do was explore places and pass on the information to the public of Hyderabad. I kept doing that every single day and from a hobby it become a responsibility. A responsibility which I enjoy and cherish daily. It's been a fruitful journey. From no one to the best Blogger of Hyderabad, 50+ media articles, 6 awards, guest speaker at multiple media events & colleges and many more. It's an amazing feeling to touch base so many people through an online platform. Connecting with my followers was the best part of my Journey. The amount of love, respect and trust they show in Hyderabad Food Diaries is just unbelievable.
Q. What advice would you like to give to the coming of age bloggers/ influencers?
Ans: My only advice will be, Be Patient! One needs to be patient and have trust in their abilities. You cannot make it big overnight and you definitely need to give it time. Focus on being consistent and create quality content, do not fall into the trap of copying as it will not take you very far. Just follow these basics and trust the process. If I can, you can too.