Moissanite Rings: Read Before You Buy!

Jewelry enthusiasts have been searching for the perfect engagement ring since time immemorial. The most popular of all is the diamond, but there are many other gemstones used to create a beautiful piece of jewelry. One such stone is Moissanite available at MoissaniteCo and in other online stores.
A moissanite ring is an excellent choice if you want something unique and different from your usual engagement rings. It has become increasingly popular in recent years because it looks like a diamond but has a softer feel than any other type of diamond.
Many people compare the moissanite gem to diamond but they are not the same. Manufacturers form a moissanite engagement by combining two or more moissanite stones together into one larger stone. This creates a brilliant cut stone with a smooth surface and no visible flaws. If you are looking for a unique engagement ring, then this may just be what you need.
Why Pick Moissanite Rings?
Moissanite rings are increasingly becoming a favorite among jewelry lovers. They look great on anyone who wears them. However, why would someone choose a moissanite over diamonds? Here are some reasons why moissanite rings are better than diamond rings:
1. Shapes and Sizes: The best part about moissanite engagement rings is that they come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They also look great on both men and women. Even some moissanite engagement rings feature diamonds as well.
2. Cost: The main reason why people choose moissanite over diamonds is that it is much cheaper. A moissanite engagement ring costs less than half of what a diamond engagement ring would cost.
3. Durability: Another advantage of choosing a moissanite ring is that it will last longer than a diamond engagement ring. Diamonds are very susceptible to scratching and breaking when worn. However, moissanite does not scratch easily and will not break down over time.
4. Fire and Brilliance: Moissanite has a higher refractive index than that of diamond. Therefore, they shine better than diamond.
5. Ethical considerations: When buying a diamond, you should always consider where it came from. Many countries do not adhere to ethical practices when mining diamonds. In contrast, moissanite comes from mines that follow strict guidelines. Most importantly, moissanite is lab-grown hence does not interfere with the environment though unfriendly mining procedures.
6. Various Grades: Moissanite comes in different grades. The grading is based on their brilliance and fire. The higher the grade, the greater the brilliance and fire. Therefore, it is important to know which grade you are getting before you buy a moissanite engagement ring.
If you are planning to get married soon, then you should consider buying a Moissanite engagement ring. These rings are ideal for those who do not want to spend too much money on their wedding day.
Different Types of Moissanite Engagement Rings?
There are several different kinds of moissanite engagement rings available today. They usually come in different shapes and sizes. Therefore, they create variety to meet different tastes and preferences for jewelry lovers in the market. Below are the three most common types of moissanite engagement bands:
· Round: Round moissanite engagement rings are usually preferred by couples who want something simple yet elegant. They are perfect for a wedding band or simply added onto an existing ring. Round moissanite rings are a great option if you want your fiancé to wear a ring that looks like a traditional wedding band.
· Oval: Oval moissanite engagement rings have been gaining popularity because of its versatility. It can be used as a center stone in a ring design or as a standalone piece. An oval Moissanite engagement ring is good for a solitaire or as a center stone in another type of setting.
· Square: Square moissanite engagement rings are perfect for use as a centerpiece in any style of ring. They are popular because they are easy to make and maintain. Square moissanite engagement bands come in many other shapes including square, rectangle, triangle, circle, hexagon, octagon, etc.
When shopping for Moissanite engagement rings, there are many factors to take into consideration such as size, color, cut, clarity, carat weight, price, durability, fire resistance, brilliance, and more. If you are looking for a unique engagement ring, then moissanite might just be the right choice for you.