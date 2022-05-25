Money Making Coins You Could HODL Now — Parody Coin (PARO), ApeCoin (APE), Decentraland (MANA)

Before HODLing a cryptocurrency, you must have been convinced of its long-term potential value. However, we get disappointed many times because cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and no one can say, for sure, if the market will be profitable or not.
The blueprint already set in the crypto-verse is such that it can make you an instant millionaire — the testimonies are all over the internet. However, cryptocurrencies can render you broke in a blink of an eye. For this reason, many crypto enthusiasts and investors are skeptical about investing much of their money in cryptocurrencies.
To make more money from cryptocurrencies, the best financial advisors will tell you to monitor new and promising projects or projects with long-term visions and start investing in their utility coins early enough.
Although the above statement is not a guarantee to make it huge in crypto—-long-term investments in promising crypto projects have produced results in the past.
That said, I’ll show you 3 money-making coins that could fetch you greater yields in the future. They include Parody Coin (PARO), ApeCoin (APE) , and Decentraland (MANA). Let’s see more about them below!
ApeCoin (APE)
ApeCoin (APE) is the utility token behind Yuga Lab’s ecosystems: Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), CryptoPunks, Otherside, and many up and coming projects.
BAYC and CryptoPunks are popular digital artists — and are among the highest-selling art creators in the NFT space. Their presence alone is enough to drive the unit prices of ApeCoin (APE) soaring.
ApeCoin (APE) is pretty much a newcomer but has accumulated so much attention and investor traction that it is one of the trending cryptos in the market at the time of writing.
To justify the above statement, APE’s unit price rose abruptly at launch, following a hype around the projects it will power. After the FOMO died down, $APE’s price fell abruptly from its high and gradually maintained stability again.
Regardless, Yuga Labs is yet to launch its metaverse game, Otherside. Any positive news from the metaverse project or the development team could send the price of $APE soaring past newer highs in the future.
Now could also be a good time to observe $APE and the projects it will power and start investing.
Decentraland (MANA)
Decentraland (MANA) is a popular metaverse platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $MANA is an ERC20 token powering Decentraland’s ecosystem and future integrations and products.
Decentraland enables users to buy virtual lands — like the traditional real estate investment protocol — and sell these lands at higher prices in the secondary market. $MANA is used as the primary smart money in performing any transaction on Decentraland.
$MANA’s popularity and adoption is basically tied to Decentraland and reports from the project. A positive report could send its prices soaring, and the reverse could be the case if tables were reversed.
Another influence on $MANA’s price surges or dips is general crypto market sentiments, demand and supply curves around the token, and the project’s management.
Forging ahead, $MANA is currently a victim of the general negative market sentiment at the time of writing. Still, I’m expecting a price pump if there is positivity in the crypto market. My reason is that the project has always been in the light, strategically partnering with organizations and projects that could push its ecosystem to higher levels.
Parody Coin (PARO)
The third crypto that could make you passive income on my list is Parody Coin (PARO). $PARO, a newcomer on this list, is on a mission to break barriers in the meme token space.
To be clear, $PARO is a BEP20 meme coin running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It will power the Paroverse made up of an NFT launchpad and marketplace, a multichain DEX bridge and exchange, and the ParoRewards to incentivize the protocol.
Parody Coin (PARO) will maintain a deflationary token model by burning the transaction fees not redistributed to DAO members and those who provide liquidity to the platform. A deflationary model means the token price will appreciate over time and possibly surpass popular meme tokens like DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which are inflationary.
$PARO is running a stage 2 presale at the time of writing, which could be profitable by the time it launches fully in CEXs and DEXs soon.
See more about Parody Coin (PARO):
Website: https://parodycoin.io/