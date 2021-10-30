Money Never Sleeps’-That’s why Lucifer Coin brings you the ultimate tool to handle it

October 29: Money is a word that excites every one of us, right?
But do you know why? Well, the answer is very simple because money is extremely powerful, with the potential to do anything.
And hence, you need the ultimate tool to handle it as money has also evolved into an advanced digital form with many features that were not available earlier
Lucifer Team has closely looked into it and intends to serve as the one-stop solution to all the financial requirements; a completely reliable environment has been designed by the team.
Let’s dive into the Lucifer Ecosystem and figure out how it is building a digital ecosystem for asset management
1. Wide Range of Tools
The Lucifer ecosystem provides an amazing set of tools intended to address different requirements and needs.
2. Lucifer Index Creator
It is intended to provide a pool of options like sector choices, tracking, weighting methodologies, and much more options that helps to pick the right asset and invest in.
3. Rebalancing
To ensure stability and good index returns, Lucifer has enabled a reserve model which makes sure that enough resources and within the platform and the reserve per cent is figured out on the basis of assets held in each segment in the ledger
4. Smart Contract
Lucifer has created a smart contract platform that provides an environment for developers to develop decentralized applications. The important feature of Lucifer’s smart contract is that it offers support in multiple chains, whereas its counterparts offer services involving a single and specific chain.
5. Foreign Exchange
Since Lucifer is aimed at providing a complete ecosystem, it has enabled FOREX to ease the requirements of international Decentralized application developers.
It ultimately enables quick and easy transactions across the globe, and multiple applications can seamlessly function without any payment issues
6. Asset Management
Lucifer ecosystem has a dynamic and advanced system to manage all your assets in digital forms, which is backed by crypto technology to ensure safety and security.
Adding to it, Lucifer is also developing the first hardware mechanism for fully integrated digital finance to meet all the requirements and needs of the users.
The Lucifer coin has impressive revenue and investment plan that will help investors gain a stable profit.
Out of the total valuation of the Lucifer coin, funds will be utilized to make investments in different segments and asset classes to ensure a diversified holding is achieved.
25% - Real Estate
25% - Equity Market
15% - Commodities
10% - Forex
And the profit made from these holdings will be distributed among the token holders, which will be highly rewarding.
7. Wallet Services
Every crypto investor knows the importance of wallets as without them, holding or investing in cryptocurrencies is impossible, and hence to wallet services is also provided by Lucifer, which is again to offer the users a complete solution for all their requirements
8. Fund Handling
Lucifer has enabled smart contracts for the developers to develop decentralized apps, and hence it has also provided options to bridge the non-Lucifer chains with the desired and required chains.
