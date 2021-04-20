“Monis Khan: U need to create an opportunity rather than waiting for it”

“Nothing happens overnight, one has to work very hard for it” said Monis khan in his latest interview with Postman News. His debut movie Consequence Karma is out now and is streaming on India’s leading OTT platforms like MX Player, Hungama Play, Airtel Xstream , Idea Movies and many more. The good news is that the critics are appreciating his overall performance and the film. After this success he has signed another web series whose shooting has already been completed and will be streaming soon. He is playing a very interesting lead role in this web series as well.
Let's get to know more about him through a series of questions which he will answer us with honesty and an open heart.
How are people reacting to your debut film “Consequence karma” which is streaming on MX Player?
People have loved me as Saahil in the film and I am extremely happy with the critics reaction. Every day one or the other actor comes to Mumbai to full fill their dreams in Bollywood. But, as everyone knows it’s not an easy task and for a new comer like me – it’s been a very tough journey altogether. I am very content and satisfied with what I have done till now.
As an outsider, would you say it's easy to make it in Bollywood?
It is not. I did not get a chance just like that; I had to work very hard for it. It took me five long years to bag my first film. I must say patience is the key to Bollywood, many people come to Mumbai with a goal that they have to get a film in a particular time and frame and if they wouldn’t they would quit and return. According to me this is not the right attitude, one has to give their 100% if they are confident enough about their craft. No matter how many years it takes, one should always be positive and willing to grab the opportunity.
Would you like to say something for the new comers so that they can learn something?
As I said before, it is very important for the new comers to give their 100% every time. The only way to reach the correct goal is through hard work and dedication. It may take months or even years to achieve what you want, but you have to be consistent. One might experience rejections but they should not be disheartened. No one should get disappointed and should start again with positivity.
What kind of films would you like to be a part of?
I would like to play different roles like the ones in Asur and Patal lok . I personally want to explore more and live different lives through my characters. More intense and challenging characters is my thing.