Moradabad's renowned educationist & philanthropist Arvind Goel honors journalists at the ENBA Awards

The much awaited Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) ceremony was recently held in a star-studded event at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi that witnessed the presence of the country's top journalists, broadcasters and renowned media personalities.
The event was graced by the luminaries of our times, the young dynamic Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Mr. Anurag Thakur and the messiah of the poor Moradabad's renowned educationist and philanthropist Arvind Kumar Goel.
The ENBA awards are presented to the individuals and the media honchos who have made a considerable impact in the industry and are instrumental in shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
A recipient of prestigious awards like IIFA Award, Star Guild Award for outstanding contribution to the betterment of society as a social worker, Arvind Kumar Goel blessed the media fraternity while presenting the chosen ones with the token of acknowledgement in ENBA Awards. He acknowledged the crucial role of the fourth estate in maintaining the much needed balance of power in the world, through unbiased reporting.
Covering a wide range of categories across both English and regional languages, the winners underwent an exhaustive selection process undertaken by an esteemed panel of jurists drawn from a vast horizon of media landscape.
Although Arvind Goel shuns publicity despite industrialists, politicians, film personalities, etc. making a beeline to associate with him, his presence at the ENBA ceremony was a pleasant surprise especially for those who are aware of his divine aura.
Despite being a role model for the celebrities, Arvind Goel's true calling is to serve the needy in the form of hundreds of old-age centers, youth centers, hospitals, public toilets and yoga kendras which are being run with his help. No wonder! pride could never penetrate his personality.