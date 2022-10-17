Moshnake, Filecoin, And Floki Inu Should Be On Your Watchlist

Adding a cryptocurrency to your watchlist is an effective way of monitoring its progress in the coin market. It increases your chance of making the right purchase at the right time, especially during this unstable market period. This article looks into Moshnake (MSH), Filecoin (FIL), and Floki Inu (FLOKI), three altcoins that are believed to be worth the risk some months from now. They're capable of living up to this prediction, more reasons why one or all of them should be on your watchlist.
Filecoin (FIL) The Blockchain Based Storage Network
Filecoin is a blockchain-based storage network built to hold and preserve important information securely. The decentralized cloud-storage marketplace ensures data are properly stored and easily retrievable without permission from any intermediary. The data storage protocol makes you the custodian of your data, implying that you can grant and deny access to data as you wish.
The protocol incentivizes participation in its ecosystem by mining and storing. The more data you store, the more block rewards you're entitled to. It is an energy-efficient ecosystem concerned with maintaining a clean environment by leaving little or no carbon footprint. This factor makes it a popular choice for storage services.
Filecoin (FIL) reached a peak price of $237.24 during the previous bull run but has since suffered about a 97% decline in price. Those that held the crypto asset from its $1.83 all-time low in 2019 gained massively in the previous trading year. This could be your chance, too, as analysts believe the cryptocurrency will rally from its single-figure market current price to a significant double-figure in the coming months.
Floki Inu (FLOKI) The Meme Crypto
Floki Inu is a meme crypto-asset created by some of the Shiba community members. While Shiba's success inspired Floki, it's not on its plan to imitate or compete with the top meme coin. Rather, Floki hopes to be the most popular and utilized crypto asset globally. It aims to achieve this by combining the meme's universal appeal, defined utility, and charity.
There are 400K+ Floki holders, and they could become wealthier in months. The Floki Inu ecosystem features Valhalla, a play-to-earn NFT metaverse game, FlokiFi, a digital asset locker protocol powered by its utility token, Flokiplaces, a soon-to-launch NFT and merchandise marketplace, the Floki University, amongst others.
These features and charity intervention put Floki Inu in a position for high adoption and market success. It's a low-priced crypto asset, and analysts believe adding it to your watchlist could prepare you for its potential price surge.
Moshnake (MSH) The New Crypto
Moshnake is fast becoming one of the most popular play-to-earn gaming crypto assets in the coin market. The NFT game's ease of accessibility and remodeling of an all-time classic game position it for high adoption and a progressive run in the long run. Moshnake will leverage its active community of snake-game lovers to gain more market prominence while providing incentives and bonuses as motivation.
Each community member will have a say in the Moshnake DAO, leveraging the ecosystem's main utility and governance token – Moshnake (MSH). Moshnake (MSH) will also facilitate the trading of the game's NFTs in the internal marketplace. You can earn more Moshnake tokens in the game by controlling your snake (Moshnake NFT) to feed well and gather more in-game items.
These in-game items are sold at the marketplace for more Moshnake tokens or are used to power up your Moshnake NFT for better gameplay. You can also stack your Moshnake (MSH) to earn more. Venom (Ven) is the in-game token, and it's used to pay the access fee to play the BNB Smart chain-built play-to-earn game.
Moshnake (MSH) is on presale, and you should consider joining as soon as possible to benefit from its presale bonuses, as well as position yourself as a huge gainer when it eventually increases in price.
