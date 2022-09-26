Moshnake Has The Potential To Reach A $1 Billion Market Cap In The Style Of ApeCoin And Other Ethereum GameFi Tokens

The GameFi ecosystem has changed a lot in the last few years, and the industry poses some possibility of quickly adding value to catch up with the larger gaming industry. Blockchain gaming is still valued at around $10 billion in 2022, while the larger gaming industry was valued at $198 billion in 2021 and is projected to exceed $200 billion in 2022.
ApeCoin(APE) is a top gaming cryptocurrency with a broad reach, and Moshnake (MSH) looks to have that kind of emergence in the cryptocurrency market. Even with the market condition, top gaming tokens on the ethereum blockchains have a market cap of around $1 billion, hovering around their lows. The peak of these tokens was several times over $1 billion.
Ethereum tokens like ApeCoin(APE), Decentraland(MANA), Sandbox(SAND), and Axie Infinity(AXIE) have the most value for gaming tokens, and they are the standard to look out for when projecting the potential for a new gaming project like Moshnake.
Although Moshnake(MSH) is launching on the BNB chain, it still looks to surpass existing cryptocurrencies and has a clear pathway to doing so.
Beat Your Chest to The Emergence Of ApeCoin(APE)
ApeCoin(APE) is a utility and governance token created by Yuga Labs for the APE community. Yuga Labs is the parent company that owns top NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and even more recently, The Otherdeeds for Otherside collection, which was proposed for the blockchain game. Holders of these communities were believed to be in the APE ecosystem, and they got ApeCoin(APE) worth several thousands of dollars as airdrops when the token launched.
Yuga Labs has announced its plans to create a blockchain game that the community has only seen a glimpse of. However, it looks to be one of the most promising games to come out of the cryptocurrency market, seeing that the ecosystem holds the most value in the NFT market.
Even recently, Yuga Labs acquired top collections like CryptoPunks and Meebits from Larva Labs, which used to be a leading brand for managing and creating solutions for users via its NFT offerings. ApeCoin has a market cap of over $1.5 billion as of 19th September 2022.
Nokia Phone Nostalgia – Moshnake(MSH)
Moshnake is a new blockchain game on the BNB Smart Chain. The game would argue that it chose the network over the ethereum blockchain for its scalability capabilities. Moshnake is a play-to-earn game derived from classic snake games from earlier Nokia phones. Moshnake is a much-improved version that allows players to battle online for prizes, NFTs, and other in-game assets that are tradable on the game’s marketplace.
The game has multiple modes, which include player vs. environment– a great way to quickly learn how to play and use your Moshnake NFT to acquire other assets before you move to player vs. player modes. The player vs. player mode takes a battle royale style wherein you are required to hunt for items and store them in a black hole that appears in the game before other players kill you. If you get killed before you can store those assets, they go to the player who killed you.
Moshnake has it in its style to become the game that pushes blockchain gaming to mainstream and could potentially be a $1 billion market cap cryptocurrency to start with. Moshnake Token (MSH) has a supply of 1 billion and is currently on presale. The token is valued at around 3 cents on the presale, which values the market cap below $30 million. Moshnake token reaching a 1 billion market cap could see early investors making over 30x their initial money.
