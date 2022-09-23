Moshnake With A Play-To-Earn NFT Game Revolutionizing The Crypto-Verse With Platform, Including Shiba Inu And Axie Infinity

Play-to-earn platforms are crowding the cryptocurrency market with the unique solutions they’ve brought to the gaming industry and web 3.0. Platforms like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have paved the way for the rise and scalability of these P2E games, and more are created to enrich users daily. Moshnake (MSH) is one of the newest play-to-earn games in the market, and it’s keen on becoming a massive discipline in the industry.
Moshnake (MSH) is themed after the famous snake xenia decades ago. This game will use its popularity and nostalgia to attract players worldwide to play and earn an income. Furthermore, the game will incorporate the use of NFTs to boost its ecosystem and token value and be at par with platforms like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the pioneering P2E games in the coin market. The game soon became a discipline in the gaming sphere when amateur and professional gamers realized the possibilities of amassing wealth from the game. These include trading in-game assets, skins, and spectacular game moments in the form of NFTs.
There are several NFTs you can invest in on Axie Infinity (AXS) platform, and you can also own the AXS tokens and let the market surges perform their magic. Moshnake (MSH) seeks to be as big and impactful as Axie Infinity (AXS) to ensure it’s making money for its users with every passing minute in the game.
Buy Moshnake (MSH) To Govern The Gaming Platform As A Community, Similar To The Ways Of Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Axie Infinity (AXS)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second biggest cryptocurrency in the market, accumulating its value through the power of the community. Its primary purpose was to flip the Dogecoin (DOGE), and unsurprisingly, it got millions of users united to achieve that goal. However, as it grew and gained momentum, it started incorporating features like play-to-earn NFTs gaming.
Moshnake (MSH) will also have a community united towards the goal of building the platform to the levels of established games, including Axie Infinity (AXS). As a result, you’ll be required to buy the MSH tokens, serving as the governance token of the ecosystem. When you have the Moshnake token (MSH), you have the power to vote on important decisions concerning the platform.
Furthermore, buying MSH tokens comes with bonuses in the form of extra tokens when you buy in the different presale stages. For example, in presale stages 1, 2, or 3, you get 8%, 6%, or 4% more of the tokens you buy. And as Moshnake is built on the Binance Smart Chain, it comes with cheap exchange rates, an environment-friendly network, and it’s connected with major centralized exchanges.
How To Play TheMoshnake And Earn From The Moshnake Game On Your Mobile Device
Before you can start playing the Moshnake (MSH), you’ll need to follow these six simple steps.
1. Connect your Metamask wallet with the Binance Smart Chain network on which the game is built.
2. Credit your wallet with the Poison and Moshnake (MSH) tokens.
3. Create your game account with your email address and password.
4. Buy the Moshnake NFTs on the platform’s internal marketplace with the MSH token.
5. Download and install the game and sync it with your in-game assets.
6. Start playing the game, enjoy, and earn tokens.
The MSH tokens are the governance tokens, while the Venom tokens (VEN) are the in-game cryptocurrencies generated from playing.
Buy The Game’s NFTs To Begin Playing Moshnake (MSH)
When you buy the Moshnake NFTs, you can use your NFT to navigate in the game and feed on different eggs and in-game items on the screen. Also, you can fight with other snakes in the battle arena. The four types of NFTs to buy include Mamba, Connected Players, Surplus Entertainment, and Entertainment & Combat Balance.
This Moshnake (MSH) platform is with spectacular features that help it accumulate value to be at par with Axie Infinity (AXS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). So you want to buy the MSH tokens today to experience an enjoyable game and earn while at it.
