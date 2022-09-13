MOUs IN AGRICULTURE SIGNED AT THE INDIA NAMIBIA MEETING IN WINDHOEK

The Indian Economic Trade Organization in association with the India Africa Trade Council (IATC) organized the India Namibia Conference 2022 in Windhoek Namibia which was attended by the Business community in Namibia. The President of Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal welcomed the hon’ble Deputy minister for Trade and Industrialization of Namibia Hon’ble. Verna Sinimbo and the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forestry and Tourism Hon’ble Heather Sibungo to pledge the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. The conference saw the presence of many entrepreneurs from Namibia.
There is a huge interest in India for Namibia, a country with great scope for bilateral trading opportunities in Minerals, Mines, Agriculture, Pharma, and Industrial development by Indian companies. The Indian delegation from the Indian Economic Trade Organization was visiting to participate in the Namibia Mining Expo 2022 that saw the participation of many companies globally.
“Indian exports to Namibia amount to US$206 million, for mainly petroleum products. when it comes to imports, India had become Namibia's second largest partner after South Africa. Namibia and India share long-standing historical ties, as India was at the forefront in supporting Namibia's struggle for independence. We want to have Indian exports to be main focus to balance this gap and increase the export revenue” said Dr. Asif Iqbal, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization.
Mr. Kamaldeep Gill, the Commissioner of Agriculture of the India Africa Trade Council was honored by both the ministers and welcomed into the working committee of the India Africa Trade Council. Mr. Gill spoke about India’s efforts in strengthening relations especially when India is celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. He assured all cooperation to the African nations and encouraged them to avail the services of the Agricultural expertise in different areas for furthering the bilateral economic & trade relations between the African Nations and India.
Dr Asif Iqbal explained how thousands of Indians now know about Namibia and want to visit the beautiful country. The delegation saw MOUs signed in the areas of Agro forestry, Tourism and Hospitality, Solar energy and Pharma products. India has a large market for Namibian Diamonds, with high potential for bilateral trading in the areas of Skill Development, Affordable Housing, Agriculture, Minerals, and Gold.
The High Commissioner of India in Namibia, His Excellency Shri Prashant Agrawal, IFS, met with various business delegations in the last one year and the High Commission is always prepared to assist and support the Indian businessmen. They had arranged B2B meetings at the High Commission that saw many Indian Namibian companies collaborating with each other.
“The country produces enough for its own needs and is also a net exporter of food. India's agriculture sector provides employment for marginally less than half the country's entire working population. The country ranks among the world's top producers of tea, coffee, sugar, spices, rice, wheat, and potatoes. Astonishingly, a million people enter India's job market every month. The rapidly growing industrial sector is now a significant GDP contributor and has created many new jobs.” Said Danny Meyer of SME’s compete who was also a speaker at the conference.
“As the Commissioner of Agriculture at the India Africa Trade Council, my goal is to build bilateral relations reach new heights between India and Namibia and our forthcoming Africa Agriculture conference in November 2022 will see tremendous interest from the Indian side” said Mr. Kamaldeep Gill.
Dr. Bernard S. Haufiku also participated in the conference and emphasized on the collaborative efforts in the health sector. The delegation of the India Africa Trade Council will be hosting various Africa centric programs to create new mechanisms for collaboration between Indian and African companies.
The delegation also saw the banking entity JMR Group that conducted various dialogues with leading banks of Namibia for enabling collaborations. JMR Group is a big IT group managing banking operations of various countries. Mr. Wali Kashvi, the vice president of the Indian Economic Trade Organization facilitated the protocols for the delegation and pledged support for maintaining relations as per the rules and regulations laid down by the governments of both countries. The India Namibia Trade Desk in Hyderabad and Chennai also facilitated meetings in the conference. In the year 2023, there will be 3 more Namibian desks in Kolkata, Mumbai and Gujarat. The business expected to accelerate through these trade desks builds relationship between people to people of both countries. http://www.ieto.online/namibia