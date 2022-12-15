Mr. Vaibhav Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO, EasyPay decodes how embedded finance is game-changer for economic growth

The financial ecosystem in India has witnessed a disruptive transformation in the last decade, riding on emerging technology solutions, favorable regulatory policies, and accessibility to internet and smartphone services in the hinterlands of the country coupled with rising digital literacy amongst consumers and businesses, across sectors. Furthermore, the accelerated digital shift of businesses during the pandemic, especially in the MSME sector, forced fintechs to innovate their offerings, to address the rising demand through digital channels.
One such emerging innovation which will be a game-changer for economic growth is embedded finance. In layman’s parlance, Embedded Finance is how non-financial businesses seamlessly integrate financial services or tools into their business platforms using APIs. Any merchant or app can plug specific banking and payments services and processes into their core offering, without applying for a banking license and offer innovative financial services to customers rapidly, at a relatively low cost. This is a critical asset for non-financial businesses to enhance their consumer experience, create monetization opportunities and improve customer retention, which are important aspects for sustaining businesses in the current competitive environment.
Fintech players focused on the MSME sector, are leveraging embedded finance to provide value-added services that help to monetize their customer base and increase the customer Lifetime Value (LTV), and scale their product offering. This works equally well for the MSMEs too, because they now can access multiple modes of financial assistance for their business from one source. Case in point, there is an app whose core business is lending loans to MSMEs. Now the app uses embedded finance to also help the MSME pay for insurance, clear bills, make vendor payments. it is a win-win situation because the MSME player need not go to multiple platforms to settle financial formalities, and the app generates a small percentage of work fee to process these financial dealings, within the regulatory framework. Additionally, as a trusted partner the app has deep visibility into the dynamics of the MSME customers’ business. It can take informed lending decisions and analyze the growth prospects of the businesses and provide key insights or business forecasts to help with growth. Essentially, Embedded Finance is helping fintech players to create a one-stop-shop financial ecosystem, to address all the financial needs of their customers, be it business or personal, like Easy Pay.
Many factors are encouraging the mainstream adoption of embedded finance, one being the customers’ need for convenience and ease of doing business, especially since most businesses have moved to a digital platform. Secondly, most businesses have millennials as decision-makers, who are more forthcoming in adopting technology to automate conventional practices to make them faster and more efficient. Other emerging technologies like AI and ML also complement embedded finance, because it gives multiple source points for data crunching on the customer which then feeds into a finer and more accurate profiling of their creditworthiness and intent to repay. It also helps the app understand the audience and curate customized product offerings, enhancing the user experience and increasing customer stickiness, leading to business growth. Embedded Financing is also empowering new- age players to provide credit access to a large pool of customers and businesses who did not have access to traditional financial institutions, which will help to achieve the goal of financial inclusion.
The growing adoption of Embedded Financing, aptly supported with a robust policy framework and product-led innovative approach, will play a pivotal role in fueling the drivers of the Indian economy towards the $5Trillion mark