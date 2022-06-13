Mrs. India Inc Contestant Tanu Garg Mehta Thinks That Enjoying The Pageant Journey And Its Challenges Is As Important As Winning

Each journey starts with a feeling of excitement but with every proceeding step, it morphs mixed emotions. Mrs. Tanu Garg Mehta is well acquainted with this feeling as she prepares to participate in the Mrs. India Inc. 2022.
It is a second chance for Tanu. Earlier in 2020, she had the opportunity to participate and represent herself in the pageant. However, the COVID-19 pandemic snatched this opportunity out of her hands. But Tanu did not back down. She did not let the pandemic steal her shine. She participated again and now is gearing up for the 2022 finale.
Discussing her preparations, Tanu briefly divulges the strict health routine she is following. Mentally, she is putting a number of hours into preparing herself for the questions, focusing on outfits, planning her advocacy, and strategizing her representation at the event. Physically, she is managing her diet by eating healthy and drinking plenty of water. Working out, yoga and meditation has also become a part of her routine and despite the challenges she has faced in recent times, she is strongly moving towards her goals.
Generally, the preparation for a national-level event can become overwhelming, but Tanu disagrees. To her, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put forth her ideas. She thinks of the pageant as a personal challenge to her. It has forced her to leave her comfort zone and try new things. Acknowledging the efforts required to prepare oneself for the pageant, Tanu says, “The United States and India are very different, especially in terms of the weather. My regular outfits aren’t suitable for the current Indian weather, or the makeup I use won’t survive the heat and humidity of Mumbai. I am improvising with the situations posed to me to make the best out of it.”
Further discussing, Tanu elucidates, “The entire process can be very emotionally toiling, as it involves a lot of pressure. However, these challenging experiences are helping me grow exponentially. I can feel the growth in me. With each day, I am getting to know something about myself that I wouldn’t have otherwise, given my busy schedule. On a philosophical level, the pageant journey has allowed me to look inside myself and wonder about my existence, purpose and goals.”
Tanu believes that the pageant has helped her introspect while pushing forward her morals and bringing a positive change in herself.
Well, without a doubt, Tanu’s zeal is infectious, and why not, her motto is just as inspiring as her. She believes that everything falls into place when it is meant to. Rather than going against the flow, one should enjoy the journey and its challenges. With this same mindset, she is prepping for the pageant, while enjoying the incredible journey she is on.