Mrs. United Nations Shrradhaa Kakkad Is Slaying As An Actress In Her Debut Web-Series Expiry Date

Mrs. United Nations Shrradhaa Kakkad is winning hearts again. She has debuted as an actress with Zee5’s new web-series ‘Expiry Date’. She is playing a prominent character as an engineer ‘Shanaya’ in it. She has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role. She is featuring with popular actors like Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke and Madhushalini; and she is complimenting them pretty well. Expiry Date web series is produced by Sharad Marar – Northstar productions and it’s directed by Shankar Marthand. It’s streaming on Zee5.
Shrradhaa Kakkad has won beauty pageant Mrs. United Nations in 2018. The competition was held in America by Mrs. United Nations between 21st to 28th July 2018. She has presented Asia there. She has marked her victory by acing all the competitions from fashion to cooking by competing with models from eighty other countries.
Shrradhaa is a perfect example of dreamer and achiever. The girl has struggled a lot but she always knew that she has the capability to fly high. In a very young age, she had to sell sim cards to earn money. But her struggle has made her stronger and achiever. In year 2000 Shraddha has won Miss Nasik beauty pageant. While pursuing her degree in Interior Designing at Sinhagad College she won the title of Miss Pune. After this she participated in Mrs. India Homemakers in 2018 and added one more feather to her hat as a runner up. She even trains aspiring models. Not only this but she is a successful entrepreneur as well. She runs a successful real estate business.
Shrradhaa Kakkad has proved that nothing is impossible. She dreamt, she worked, she achieved. Her journey is a sheer inspiration. She has proved she has talent and capability to be successful in any field. Whether it be business, beauty, fashion, modelling or acting; she can effortlessly do anything. Her work in Expiry Date is just a first step in acting but she has made sure that she wins every bit of it. Her many new projects are in the pipeline and it will be revealed soon.