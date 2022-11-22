MUD WTR Review – Is it a Good Alternative to Coffee?

Roughly 85% of adults in the USA drink a cup of coffee in a day, and interestingly I am one of them. But is it healthy to drink that much coffee in a day? Well, I got a mixed answer.
The truth is, no straightforward answer is available to this question. However, doctors have claimed that coffee may be hard for our bodies; still, people have remained devoted to the drink.
Now you might be wondering why coffee can be hard for your health?
Coffee is full of caffeine. It sets our brains on fire without hurting. Then there is a crush that insists you consume the second, third, and many more cups. Finally, so much caffeine rushes through your system, and sadly you can’t get a wink of sleep. Then it becomes hard for you to stop this vicious process.
I had faced the same issue and wasn't able to sleep at night day after day. Moreover, after learning the warnings from a doctor, I decided to break up with coffee and look for an alternative to it.
Luckily, I found MUD WTR as an alternative to coffee, and it matches with my body without showing any complications. In fact, it is a reliable coffee replacement. Although it is not quite a morning cup of joe, it is a nutritious drink that is a significant way to start the day with some butter blends.
I will be sharing my personal experience through this MUD WTR review.
What is MUD WTR?
You might be wondering why it is named “MUD.” The beverage has a muddy look, and the founder and CEO, Shane Heath, named it MUD WTR.
MUD WTR is a combo of powdered cocoa, mushrooms, black tea, and other spices. It consists of caffeine from black tea and cocoa; the % is less than traditional coffee.
The suggested serving size of this beverage is 1 spoon of MUD WTR and 8-ounce of hot water. Sometimes, I added creamer and sweetener to change the taste. You also can add it according to your taste preference.
As per the manufacturer, MUD WTR gives you natural energy to improve focus. Indeed, once I started taking this beverage, it increased my productivity. More importantly, I did not experience any side effects like anxiety, lack of sleep, etc.
The ingredients of MUD WTR are antioxidant rich that support mood, memory, digestion, immune system, and body’s response to inflammation.
What are the Ingredients of MUD WTR?
The ingredients of MUD WTR are 100% organic. This means it doesn’t have side effects. As stated earlier, I didn’t feel any health issues after consuming it for the last 3 months.
Now, let’s look at the ingredient list of MUD WTR.
Masala Chai
This organic black tea is 100% certified, and it is available in powder form. It consists of a bit of caffeine and a pack of delightful spices: Nutmeg, Ginger, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Cloves, and Cardamom.
The taste of Masala Chai is quite similar to pumpkin spice tea. So, if you love to taste seasonal pumpkin pie bevs, this would be a good choice. Find the health benefits of different ingredients of Masala Chai from the below points.
Black Tea: It is a package of polyphenols that reduces the risk of heart disease. Moreover, it is full of natural stimulants, xanthine, and guanine.
Ginger: This spice is rich in anti-oxidants containing gingerol that is well-known to reduce high levels of insulin and nausea. At the same time, inflammatory menstrual pain gets minimized due to this ingredient.
Cardamom: It soothes digestion. Also, this organic ingredient takes care of reducing low blood pressure and inflammation.
Cacao: The antioxidants levels of magnesium, potassium, iron, and blueberries come in the form of 40X more cocoa flavor.
Cloves: On the scale of Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC), it is one of the highest-ranking antioxidants. For instance, the rank of raw kidney beans is 8459 on the ORAC scale. On the other hand, 1 tablespoon of clove is ranked 314,446.
Cinnamon: This spice contains anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anti-viral properties. Simultaneously, it controls appetite and ensures a healthy gut.
Turmeric: Curcumin is the most active ingredient of Turmeric, which contains anti-inflammatory properties. In the sub-continent, dementia and Alzheimer's disease is so rare, and it is because turmeric is a commonly used spice in Asian food items.
Himalayan Salt: Don’t assume that it is the same as the regular table salt. Our body requires 84 trace minerals, and Himalayan salt is a great source of it.
Lion’s Mane
It is a nootropic mushroom that supports memory, mood, creativity, and mental clarity.
Cordyceps
This ingredient contains a high level of antioxidants and offers the below benefits.
● Optimize exercise performance
● Boost up heart health
● Reduces inflammation
● Help control type 2 diabetes
Even different studies proved that cordyceps lower the risk of tumor growth in our bodies.
Chaga
It is also a mushroom type, and sclerotium is an active ingredient in it. Sclerotium is a natural black pigment containing a high amount of antioxidants because of the polyphenols ingredient. It acts as an anti-aging agent.
Reishi
This mushroom is considered as the KING of the immune booster. It also helps to control anxiety.
You might have noticed that all the ingredients come with quite the same characteristics. These are superfoods offering several health benefits. Also, they contain a high level of anti-oxidants that help our body to fight
● Heart disease
● Cancer
● Digestion problem
● Immunity problems
● Neutralize free radicals
And many more.
Undoubtedly, MUD WTR is one of the best beverages consumed throughout the world. The popularity is also increasing since it is true to its performance and boosting our health.
MUD WTR is free from sugar, sweetener, and flavor. You can add preferred sweeter to change the taste.
What is the Dosage and Preparation of MUD WTR?
No straightforward answer is available to the question “how much MUD WTR should I consume in a day.”
I followed the below preparation process of MUD WTR
Step 01: I took 1 tablespoon of MUD WTR in a mug.
Step 02: Top with hot water.
Step 03: Mix it well.
Step 04: Add sweetener or creamer if necessary. I added as I loved the beverage with creamer or sweetener.
The most interesting thing is, you can prepare chia pudding, smoothies, granola, and other variations of MUD WTR. Are you wondering where to find the recipe? No worries, recipes are available on the brand’s website.
I prepared chia pudding using this beverage. Trust me; the pudding was so tasty.
But when preparing the mixture of hot water and MUD WTR, I faced difficulty dissolving the powder in the water completely.
My drinks always had a gritty mixture, whether I used a handheld frother or a spoon to mix the powder. Also, after drinking, I found sludgy mud-like residue on the bottom of the mug. It made me feel like I was wasting the beverage.
What are the Benefits of Drinking MUD WTR?
According to the available research, MUD WTR offers the below benefits.
● Energizes
● Good source of antioxidants
● Improves focus
● Supports cognitive functions
● Supports immune system
Although caffeine is available in cocoa and black tea of MUD WTR, the good news is that the presence of caffeine is of utmost less. These organic ingredients boost energy and improve focus without side effects.
Moreover, the available ingredients like turmeric and cinnamon are a significant source of antioxidants, supporting a person's immune system and overall health.
However, the mushrooms of MUD WTR have little evidence supporting their health claims.
But from my personal experience, I can assure you that MUD WTR will energize, boost focus, support immune and cognitive function without jitters.
Does MUD WTR Have Side Effects? Is it Safe to Drink?
Till now, no safety concerns or side effects have been reported. Since the ingredients are 100% organic, making them safe to use.
However, it would always be best to consult a doctor before starting this product. I consulted with my doctor as well. So, if you have any confusion about using this beverage, you must consult a doctor, especially if you are pregnant or having a different health issue or breastfeeding.
Another notable piece of information is, although this beverage contains the utmost amount of caffeine than other caffeinated drinks, individuals should avoid drinking MUD WTR if their health is sensitive to caffeine.
The reported health benefit of cinnamon and medicinal mushrooms is lowering blood sugar. I don’t have a blood sugar issue; my doctor suggested it to those who are facing trouble with high blood sugar.
Since this product is likely to lower the level of blood sugar, individuals with type 2 diabetes should be aware that MUD WTR can interfere with medications of diabetes and can be responsible for hypoglycemia.
MUD WTR is labeled as a non-GMO item and a certified organic item of USDA. This means you can use it without worrying about safety.
Important Note: MUD WTR is less likely to cause side effects in most people.
Does MUD WTR Have Drawbacks?
This beverage has a few drawbacks, and the good thing is that these are not related to health.
● The container uses a metal lid. As a result, pulling off the lid becomes challenging.
● It comes with an inferior quality frother.
● The smell is extremely disgusting. In the beginning, I had to face a hard time drinking the beverage due to the disgusting smell.
Where to Buy MUD WTR? What is the Cost?
MUD WTR is only available on the manufacturer's website. Avoid buying from other platforms. If you find this beverage on other websites, be sure, those items are unauthentic. Remember, the manufacturer will not take any liability for the poor quality product if you buy it from 3rd party websites.
A MUD WTR 30-serving tin will cost you $50 + the shipping cost.
You will get each serving at the cost of $1.66. This price is less than taking a drink from your local barista more than making your cup of coffee at home.
A savings of 20% is available if you buy it on auto-ship. In this case, the price will be $40, and the per-service rate will be $1.33.
At the cost of $125, a 90-serving bag is available. On an auto-ship, the price will get reduced to $100.
The best thing is, a money-back guarantee backs MUD WTR. Remember, this guarantee is only applicable for unopened tins.
FAQ
Does MUD WTR taste like coffee?
In terms of taste, MUD WTR is far away from coffee. It has notes of spices, tea, and chocolate, similar to a chai beverage.
Can I drink MUD WTR twice a day?
Yes, you can drink MUD WTR twice a day. The amount of caffeine in this beverage is 1/7th of that traditional coffee. Stimulant-related side effects are not there if you drink 2-serving in 24 hours.
Can you drink MUD WTR when pregnant?
Since MUD WTR has no side effects, it would be best to consult with a doctor before consuming it if you are pregnant.
How many calories are in MUD WTR?
MUD WTR has 45 calories/cup without creamer, sweetener, coconut milk, macadamia, and almond.
How long does MUD\WTR take to ship?
So far, I ordered 3 times. I received the 1st and 2nd orders. The 3rd order is in progress. I received the 1st order in 14 days. My 2nd order was refilled, and it took 30 days to come to my doorstep.
Sum Up
Undoubtedly MUD WTR helped me a lot in improving my health status. Earlier, I could not focus on my task, and my overall health status was not in good shape. After taking MUD WTR, my health started improving, and I feel more energetic than before.
With so many health benefits, it is an excellent alternative to coffee. Although the smell may disturb you, it is worth the price. Hopefully, this MUD WTR review will help you make a precise decision.
Disclaimer:
