MultiversX (EGLD) And Tezos (XTZ) Start 2023 With Big Wins, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale Record Sell Out

MultiversX (EGLD) and Tezos (XTZ) have started 2023 with substantial price surges, resulting in higher trading volumes and growing interest from investors who haven’t yet bought into the projects.
At the same time, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has recorded its fastest presale stage sellout so far, alongside a new all-time high of $0.069 - a 1625% price surge in just three months.
MultiversX (EGLD) Bounces Back After December Lows
MultiversX (EGLD), formerly known as Elrond, is a blockchain platform that lets users build centralized applications and cryptocurrencies. MultiversX (EGLD) is designed to solve issues with current blockchains and, in particular, traffic congestion, by offering better scalability. MultiversX (EGLD) also offers fast transactions and scalability options for developers, allowing for user-friendly experiences.
Reports suggest that MultiversX (EGLD) can manage around 15,000 transactions a second, which would make it one of the fastest networks available. MultiversX (EGLD) uses EGLD to power its ecosystem. EGLD tokens are used for network transactions, voting rights, and staking for passive income options.
Throughout January, MultiversX (EGLD) increased in value by 25.90%, a welcome price rise after the project hit lows in December. One EGLD is currently worth $45.90, with some analysts predicting that MultiversX (EGLD) will continue its current trajectory and rise again in February.
>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<
Tezos (XTZ) Offers Great Returns In January
Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain network designed for users to interact with decentralized applications, including decentralized finance and NFT projects. The blockchain is designed to be fork resistant, preventing the blockchain from splitting.
Tezos (XTZ) uses XTZ, pronounced Tez (or its nickname, Tezzie), as its native token. Tezos (XTZ) is used for governance purposes and is a popular investment, with Tezos (XTZ) being the 52nd biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.
In January, the price of Tezos (XTZ) increased by 40.20% to $1.18, though it has since decreased to $1.12. Despite this decrease, the overall rise in Tezos (XTZ) has attracted the attention of investors and spiked trading volume, which suggests Tezos (XTZ) could experience further price increases in 2023.
>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Price Increase Imminent
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) showcases a unique DeFi launchpad alongside an ecosystem of DeFi services. These include a swap, exchange, decentralized wallet and even a metaverse set to be released later this year.
The Orbeon Launchpad is the star of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ecosystem, and has been designed to disrupt the crowdfunding market. With the Orbeon Launchpad, vetted startups can raise funds for business development without using VCs. Instead, they can sell NFTs representing business shares to retail investors, helping them raise funds while diversifying risk.
To limit the amount of risk an investor will incur during their investment, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has created a “Fill or Kill” feature for each smart contract. If a startup misses its funding targets, the smart contract is killed, and all investors will receive a full refund.
To speed up and incentivize Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token ownership, early holders will be granted access to exclusive investor groups, early access to funding rounds, trading discounts and staking bonuses. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) ORBN tokens are selling out fast.
After increasing from $0.004 to $0.069, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has attracted attention from investors worldwide, and its latest presale sold out in less than a week. Price estimates now go as high as $0.24, and with stage five of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale in full swing, ORBN is expected to rise in value again before mid-February.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol