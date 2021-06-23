Mumbai-based event decor company ‘Altair’ is perfectly infusing traditional Indian elements in the weddings

If you are planning to design the most remarkable events of your life with eloquent decor services, ‘Altair’ is the ultimate and the most trusted event decoration companies today. This Mumbai-based event design company has created and curated out of the box wedding decor for its clients across India and overseas. Drawn to the quintessential Indian aesthetic, the creative professionals have brought Indian cultural references to life with their pristine designs.
Besides weddings, ‘Altair’ is the leading name when it comes to providing decor services for parties and luxury brand events. However, in the last few years, the company has given wedding decor a new meaning with its contemporary designs. Founded by Janki Desai, she is the creative director at ‘Altair’ and has in-depth experience with event designs. So far, the designer has provided decor services in 13 different cities of the world.
Whether it is destination weddings, royal weddings, celebrated weddings or low-key weddings; her team has collectively given royalty a new meaning. Adding a pinch of Indian eclecticism in the events, ‘Altair’ has undeniably kept the Indian heritage at the forefront when it comes to its decor services. Speaking about adding a royal touch of Indian culture in various designs, Janki Desai said, “India is a land filled with colours and warmth. It has got an exclusive range of handicraft and embroidered products that can be used as elements in any event. The designers in my team are well-versed on how to maintain ethnicity and royalty through the decor services.”
Furthermore, she explained that a variety of elements play a pivotal role in designing the decor of any event. Fabrics, wall art, structural designs, motifs, flowers and lighting are a few basic elements we have seen in every wedding. Giving it a completely different look and feel, Janki Desai and the team have created vibrant designs as per the requirements of their clients. “Whether the theme is old school, modern-day, classic, or boho; we make sure to stick to the roots and explore creativity with finesse”, added Janki.
While the event design company has been providing decor services all over India, it is also creating waves across borders. Apart from Indian destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, Surat, Bangalore and Jaisalmer, ‘Altair’ has been creating wonders in Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Vietnam as well. During this time of coronavirus pandemic, the company has been majorly working for low-key and private events in India. Once the situation gets back to normal, it eventually plans to resume its international projects.