Mumbai’s leading neurosurgeon Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney on Comprehensive treatments to resolve hypertensive intracerebral bleed in patients

High blood pressure is a serious condition which if left untreated can lead to hypertensive intracerebral bleed or hypertensive intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), or a brain stroke that can be fatal or cause a major disability.
Research states that nearly 15- 30% of brain hemorrhages or strokes are due to intracerebral bleeding. In addition, the patient can suffer from neurological dysfunction if the edema occurs which disrupts the surrounding brain tissue.
Leading neurosurgeon Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney of Neurolife Clinic and Senior Consultant – Brain and Spine at Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, states, ‘Hypertensive intracerebral bleed requires prompt attention and treatment. Delays in treating brain stroke can cause disability in the patient or even death. Hence, it is very important to control high blood pressure through proper medication and a healthy lifestyle. ‘
High blood pressure damages the blood vessels and increases the risk of bleeding in the brain. Moreover, long-term high blood pressure causes irreversible damage to the brain. Hence, monitoring blood pressure levels regularly and proper medication intake is necessary.
Patients can experience a sudden onset of bleed or a stroke for which immediate medical intervention is a must. Delay in medical treatment leads to deterioration of the patient’s health or even death, and hence administration of the proper treatment is required to prevent further damage.
The hypertensive intercerebral bleed symptoms depends upon the site where the bleeding has occurred in the brain and can cause sudden and severe headache, confusion, unconsciousness, loss of vision or coordination, difficulty in speech and understanding, weakness, paralysis of any part of the body and a confused state of mind.
Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney states that neurosurgeons focus on controlling the bleeding, management of high blood pressure and minimizing the brain damage in the patients who display symptoms of bleed or have had a brain hemorrhage. In case of a blood clot, the neurosurgeons will attempt to remove the clot and relieve the pressure in the brain.
Hypertensive intercerebral bleeding treatment options include non-surgical as well as surgical approaches. Non-surgical treatment options include controlling the blood pressure to reduce the risk of bleeding, controlling intercerebral pressure on the brain tissue due to the clot and clotting factor administration.
Neurosurgeons recommend non-surgical treatments to patients with minimal symptoms or those with poor neurological conditions, advanced age, history of a bleeding disorder or presence of large-sized hemorrhage as they have less chance of successful treatment and the location of the hemorrhage.
Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney states that decompressive craniectomy, craniotomy and stereotactic clot aspiration are the three preferred surgical approaches to treat hypertensive intercerebral bleeding. Decompressive hemicraniectomy is performed to relieve the pressure in the brain. In this procedure, large bone flap is removed to accommodate the edematous brain. Through craniotomy, the neurosurgeon removes the brain clot, especially if the clot is near the brain surface or is connected with another underlying brain lesion. As per suitability, a stereotactic clot aspiration can be performed to evacuate a deeply nestled brain clot. This is a minimally invasive procedure which is performed with the assistance of neuronavigation technology.
Further, he elaborates on the eligibility criteria of the patient for surgical procedures, which includes patient’s age of less than 80 years, and the clot being located in an accessible and/or non-dominant hemisphere of the brain. Neurosurgeons proceed with these surgical procedures if their outcomes reduce the risk or occurrences of necrosis, edema, re-bleeding, and so on.
A neurosurgeon performs these procedures under general anesthesia. The success of neurosurgery for hypertensive ICH depends on the severity of the bleed, the overall health of the patient, and the timely initiation of treatment.
