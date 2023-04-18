Mumbai's Dr. Garvit Chitkara, an expert surgical oncologist, on lifestyle factors that increase the risk of breast cancer

New Delhi (India), April 18: Breast cancer is a significant public health concern in India. According to recent statistics, an estimated 200,000 new cases are reported each year, and the figures are likely to increase in the coming times. With a rapidly growing population and an aging demographic, we must take steps to raise awareness and improve access to early screening and effective treatment for breast cancer in India.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer and accounts for nearly 25% of all cancers among women. Therefore, it is a matter of concern when certain lifestyle factors increase the risk of cancer.
Dr. Garvit Chitkara, leading Senior Consultant - Surgical Oncology (Breast) at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, urges society to consider these factors and adopt a healthier lifestyle to stay safe from breast cancer.
The key lifestyle factors that increase the risk of breast cancer include the following:
Obesity: Obesity, especially after menopause, means excess visceral fat and raised estrogen levels, increasing the chance of breast cancer.
Delayed pregnancy: Women's estrogen levels are higher during their reproductive years. Pregnancy breaks this cycle by momentarily lowering estrogen levels. A delayed pregnancy means exposure to greater estrogen levels for a longer length of time, thus raising the risk of breast cancer.
Oral contraceptive pills (OCP): OCP contains manufactured estrogen and progesterone. High estrogen and progesterone levels increase the risk of breast cancer.
Lack of or less breastfeeding: Research states that breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast cancer by lowering estrogen and progesterone levels. Hence, women should breastfeed their babies for at least 6 months to 2 years. Breastfeeding for shorter periods can make women more vulnerable to the disease.
Smoking: Smoking cigarettes significantly increases the risk of breast cancer. Cigarette smoke has harmful chemicals and toxins that increase the risk of breast cancer and the chances of its recurrence.
Consuming alcohol: Alcohol contains empty calories, which can lead to weight gain and increase estrogen levels in the body. Alcohol irritates and damages cells, encouraging the growth of cancerous tumors and uncontrolled cell division.
Dr. Garvit Chitkara hopes that people take these factors seriously and take control of their health to minimize the risk of breast cancer.
"It is vital to maintain a healthy weight through regular physical activity and a balanced diet to decrease the risk of breast cancer and its recurrence," states Dr. Chitkara. “A daily physical activity routine for just 40 minutes, 5 days a week, should be adequate.”
