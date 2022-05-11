Mushe (XMU) and Solana (SOL) Are The Next Defi Tokens Rumoured To See Potential Return This Year

DeFi tokens are changing the way we earn, spend, save and even invest. To those familiar with what decentralised finance (DeFi) is, they are aware of how DeFi tends to use the blockchain to replace the traditional banking system by creating a free, trustless, global and peer to peer financial system. With DeFi, all you need is the internet to transact with your money.
Solana (SOL) is displaying throughput and speed capable of enrolling a billion new DeFi users. Furthermore, Solana (SOL) is drawing a great number of developers who are creating DeFi projects to satisfy this expanding demand.
Mushe (XMU) is a decentralised token built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain that facilitates DeFi P2P interaction, governance and rewards. Mushe's objective is to accelerate blockchain adoption by making digital assets more accessible to the general public. This will overall push DeFi forward.
Mushe Comes With Its Very Own Wallet And Chat
Mushe(XMU) will offer its users both a multi-crypto wallet and chat system. Mushe wallet will create a link between security and flexibility, making it easier to navigate the crypto market. Earn major rewards by taking part in the XMU staking program, buy cryptocurrency with a debit or credit card, and exchange your assets using XMU liquidity. Mushe Wallet will be accessible for download on app stores for all compatible mobile devices and computers.
Mushe chat is a definite game-changer. Mushe Chat will be designed with the web 3.0 idea in mind, to be more user-centric and also provide end-to-end encryption. Chat with friends, family, or business partners without the risk of third-party providers snooping around your conversations. Encourage friends and relatives to use cryptocurrencies by exposing them to a site where they can socialize and share cryptocurrency with their privacy intact.
XMU Token Would Have Utility In The MusheVerse
Mark Zuckerberg has been extremely bullish on building the metaverse and the potential it has. The race to build the metaverse is on, with both big and small corporate bodies moving fast to build this virtual environment referred to as the next stage of the internet.
Mushe is building an immersive 3D network centered around social interaction and gaming built on the Ethereum (ETH) network. Virtual and augmented reality provide these experiences, allowing the blending of actual and virtual events. The XMU token will be used to pay gamers who win community tournaments and for peer-to-peer gaming. Play to earn (P2E) games are a new market within the Metaverse where gamers can make income for the time they spend playing.
MusheVerse Would Have Its Very Own NFTs
NFTs are one of the coolest things right now in the blockchain space with celebrities and the average person using them as their profile pictures. Recently, we’ve seen social media giants like Twitter incorporate it into their platform and others like Instagram planning a similar move soon. The first NFTs on the MusheVerse will feature nostalgic gaming artwork. The MusheVerse platform envisions a digital monopoly in which the average person may have a seat at the table.
A portion of the NFTs manufactured will be for collectibles, others for their utility, and some for both. In the future, Mushe plans to create more unique NFTs to help grow its platform. Users can obtain NFTs that reflect ownership of commercial and residential property, land, advertisement spots, and more. All of this will use the Mushe wallet to securely store NFTs and assets within the MusheVerse.
DeFi has great potential to become the future of global finance. Mushe(XMU) and Solana(SOL) are well aware of this possibility and are continuing to build strong infrastructures on the blockchain that takes full advantage of this. Mushe is currently running the XMU token presale.
For More Information:
Website: https://mushe.world/
Telegram: https://t.me/musheworldXMU