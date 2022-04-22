Mushe (XMU) takes on Lucky Block (LBLOCK) for biggest crypto launch of 2022

New crypto tokens are taking the market by storm in 2022. Click here to learn about XMU and its credentials to be the number one newly launched asset of the year.
If Q1 taught us anything about the crypto market, it’s that the boom is far from over and that this is set to be another record year. However, it’s not all about BTC and ETH. Several new coins have - or will - disrupted the market this year and XMU is set to stake its claim as the biggest crypto launch of 2022.
With just weeks to go until its release, here’s all you need to know about Mushe and its chances of beating Lucky Block as the best new crypto of the year.
Mushe (XMU) is coming to build on the success of new coins
While Mushe will be made available on April 18th, 2022 through a presale process via www.mushe.world, the new digital asset does not officially launch until July 4th. Analysts have touted it as the hottest new launch of Q2 for several weeks and anticipate a significant rally as soon as it enters the public ledger.
Those predictions are spearheaded by the success of Layer 0 blockchain assets over the past six months, with the likes of ATOM (Cosmos) and AVAX (Avalanche) performing exceptionally well.
In addition to the success of Layer 0, which facilitates blockchain networks like Bitcoin to exist, crypto enthusiasts can look to the success of newly launched tokens in the early parts of 2022.
The most noteworthy crypto of the year to date has been LBLOCK (Lucky Block), which used the excitement of its gaming community to raise a record $5.8m in its presale before entering the public ledger in late January. A huge 40,000 investors bought tokens within the first month, serving as the catalyst as it became the fastest coin to surpass a $1bn market cap.
LBLOCK tokens subsequently multiplied 10x in value from $0.00093 to $0.009486 before the end of February. While it has since dropped to around $0.002, it has been a great investment for presale investors. Experts forecast that early XMU investors could enjoy similar - or even better results.
In the future investors will be able to open a Mushe Wallet to hold and exchange tokens, a Mushe Verse account and a Metaverse banking plan to allow you to spend and earn XMU tokens - that ability to do this across multiple Metaverses is one of the many features why Mushe should have a strong chance of breaking the records that have already tumbled in 2022.
How high can Mushe climb?
The success of LBLOCK has shown that investors are actively looking for new coins after missing the boat on BTC and other long-standing coins. Meanwhile, there has been plenty of positive movement for a number of coins in Q1. January saw huge growth for OMI (15034%), GALA (10891%) and AXS (10598%) among others.
LBLOCK has performed amazingly well, confirming that new cryptos can achieve massive ROIs shortly after launch. Assuming Mushe gains the level of presale investment as the excitement from experts and crypto enthusiasts suggests will happen, it could be number one for Q3.
